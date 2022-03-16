MONTGOMERY – The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board approved winter sports alignments for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 classification period. The action was taken Tuesday during a special called teleconference meeting.
Alignments for the sports of bowling, indoor track and field, wrestling and boys’ and girls’ basketball were approved. The only change from previous classification periods came in wrestling. Bowling, basketball class area alignments and indoor track division alignments remained the same.
In wrestling, to create balance based on number of schools participating, the Central Board approved reorganizing the current three divisions into four divisions for championship play – from 1A-4A, 5A-6A and 7A to Class 1A-4A, Class 5A, Class 6A and Class 7A.
The changes in wrestling were established due to more schools competing overall and to also help balance the number of teams competing in each division, said AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs.
“We thank the Central Board for its commitment to fair play, and we also thank the AHSAA executive staff for their many hours of hard work and research,” Briggs said.
Wrestling has seen significant growth among member schools in the last four years – especially in the southern half of the state.
Basketball alignments will remain 16 areas in Classes 1A through 6A and eight areas in Class 7A. The competitive balance factor, which was instituted for member private schools in 2018-19, did affect three private school teams.
Decatur Heritage, currently in 1A, earned enough points to move to Class 2A; Prattville Christian, currently in 3A, earned enough points to move to 4A; and Madison Academy’s teams, that were participating under competitive balance in 6A, will move down one classification to Class 5A.
Divisions will remain the same for indoor track with competitive balance affecting six private schools. Mobile Christian, Montgomery Catholic, Providence Christian and Westminster-Oak Mountain will move from 1A/3A to 4A/5A. Bayside Academy and UMS-Wright move from 4A/5A to Class 6A.
In bowling, American Christian moves from Class 1A/5A to Class 6A/7A. No teams were affected by the competitive balance factor in wrestling.
AHSAA school reclassification for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years was announced last November. Fall sports alignments were announced at the conclusion of the fall sports’ season last December.
Spring sports alignments for the upcoming classification period will be released in May after the conclusion of the 2022 spring sports championships.
The basketball areas for The Reporter’s coverage zone and other local schools for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons are:
Class 2A, Area 12
Fyffe, Collinsville, Gaston and Sand Rock
Class 2A, Area 13
West End, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, Falkville and Holly Pond
Class 2A, Area 15
Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah and Section
Class 3A, Area 12
Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Ohatchee and Westbrook Christian
Class 3A, Area 13
Brindlee Mountain, J.B. Pennington, Susan Moore and Vinemont
Class 3A, Area 14
Asbury, Geraldine, Plainview and Sylvania
Class 4A, Area 11
Ashville, Etowah, Hanceville and Oneonta
Class 4A, Area 14
DAR, Madison County, New Hope and North Jackson
Class 5A, Area 12
Alexandria, Lincoln and Southside
Class 5A, Area 13
Boaz, Crossville, Douglas and Sardis
Class 5A, Area 14
Guntersville, Arab, Fairview and Scottsboro
Class 6A, Area 13
Fort Payne, Gadsden City and Oxford
Class 7A, Area 7
Albertville, Grissom, Huntsville and Sparkman
