This article is an opinion.
My late father, Edwin Allen, used to give me advice about The Reporter’s Football Pick-em Contest.
“Son, you’ve got to pick with your head and not with your heart,” Daddy told me many times through the years. I have followed his advice except when it comes to Alabama, as well as the Battle of Skirum Creek.
This is my 35th year on the pick-em panel, and I’ve never picked against Alabama, even in those lean years during the coaching tenures of Mike DuBose and Mike Shula. And as a Crossville graduate, I just can’t pick against the Lions when they play Geraldine, even the last two years, which have been two of the toughest in CHS football history.
My late mother, Shelba Hammonds Allen, didn’t subscribe to my daddy’s theory of picking football games. Both my parents graduated from Crossville, and Momma never liked it anytime I picked against the Lions.
The last two lines of Crossville’s alma mater are, “Long may we love her, our alma mater, Crossville High!” Mother took those words to heart. A member of the class of 1953, she loved CHS and bled black and gold until the Lord called her home in January 2020.
If Momma were alive, I’m certain she’d be praying for Crossville head coach Riley Edwards and his staff, who have battled through this season with 22 healthy players while competing at the Class 5A level. I imagine Momma would say, “Son, don’t give up on Crossville like some people have. It’s worth fighting for. Just keep praying for Coach Edwards and his boys.”
Through the years, both the Allen and Hammonds sides of my family have competed in the Battle of Skirum Creek.
In the 2002 game, my cousin Justin McMullins rushed 19 times for 124 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Geraldine to a 38-13 victory over CHS. It was the Bulldogs’ first win at Crossville Memorial Stadium since 1972. Justin gained 204 all-purpose yards that night.
“This feels really good to know that we beat them here for the first time in 30 years,” Justin told me after the game.
Justin and his teammates helped swing the series momentum in the Bulldogs’ favor, as GHS had won 18 of the last 23 meetings entering Friday night’s game.
This year’s Geraldine squad includes my cousins Zane Williams, a senior, and Jon Beck Wade, a seventh-grade quarterback. Zane plays wherever the coaches need him in order to help the team, whether that’s the offensive line or the backfield. Jon Beck has received some playing time in a few of the Bulldogs’ games. I can see Jon Beck succeeding GHS star quarterback Jaxon Colvin after he graduates.
Geraldine travels to No. 5 Winfield on Nov. 4 in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs. I hope the Bulldogs bring back a win.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
