Cooler temperatures and strong winds couldn’t stop the Albertville tennis teams on Thursday at Sand Mountain Park, with the Aggies using their depth on both the boy’s and girl’s teams to sweep the team titles for the second consecutive year.
On the boy’s side, the Aggies reached the finals in all nine flights, winning seven of the nine titles up for grabs, helping the team total 58 points on the day, rolling to a 27-point team win over Douglas. Boaz was third with 19 points, Arab fourth with 14, and Guntersville fifth with 13.
The big push from the boys came in singles play, where the Aggies captured the No. 2 through No. 6 singles titles.
The Albertville girls had six reach the final in their flights, including five titles, with the lower half of the lineup coming up big, winning the title in No. 3 through No. 6 singles. That depth helped the Aggies to 44 points, 12 clear of runner-up Douglas. Douglas nipped Guntersville by four to claim second, follow by Boaz in fourth with 17 points, one clear of Arab with 16.
DAR were held without a point in both brackets.
Points were earned for each match won at the event, with all matches being played as super sets, with the first player to win 10 games earning the match victory.
Alex Smith started the run for Albertville in the No. 2 singles spot, rolling to 10-2 and 10-0 victories to reach the final, where he and Wesley Hawkins of Douglas played a classic that Smith pulled out 10-8. That match was just one of nine finals matches on the day that featured Albertville and Douglas squaring off.
Smith and doubles partner Sam Barclift would each complete a double county champion day, with Barclift winning the singles title 10-5 over Alex Butler of Boaz, then seeing the pair team up to capture the No. 2 doubles title with a 10-3 win over Wesley Norton and Jackson Clements of Douglas.
Griffin Nixon and Drew Shankles also pulled off the double for the Aggies, giving the boys four double champions for the day. Nixon downed Clements for the No. 4 singles title by a 10-4 score, followed by Shankles topping Raigin Franks of Boaz 10-3 for the No. 5 crown. The pair teamed up for the No. 3 doubles title with a 10-6 win over Grant Jones and Isaac Butler of Boaz.
The only non-Albertville champions on the boy’s side were top-seed Masen Howard of Douglas at No. 1 singles, and the doubles pair of Elisha Sims and John Michael Weaver of Guntersville, who upset the bracket by winning three matches from the No. 4 seed.
Howard, who is committed to play tennis at Covenant College in Georgia next year, made it back to back No. 1 county titles for him, winning 10-3 in the semis, then getting the best of Albertville’s Curtis Richey in the finals by a 10-6 margin.
Sims and Weaver entered Thursday’s bracket as the No. 4 seed, meaning they needed to win three matches to be county champions, rather than two like the top-two seeds. And they did just that, winning in the opening round by a 10-5 final, then upsetting No. 1 seed Howard and Hawkins of Douglas in what may have been the match of the day, 11-9. In the finals, they put an exclamation mark on the day with a 10-5 victory over Richey and Daniel Chejin of Albertville.
Richey, Howard, Hawkins, and Sims were all named to the All-County team before the matches started Thursday, joined by Alex Smith of Albertville, and Lance Clark of DAR.
On the girl’s side, as they’ve done in head to head matches, the three through six spots in singles proved to be the difference for Albertville.
Snead State commit Caroline Thomas got the ball rolling for the Aggies with a 10-5 win over Lauren Chaffin of Douglas to take the No. 3 singles title, followed by convincing finals victories for Glendy Morales and Hannah Mastin, who each rolled to 10-2 victories in the finals at the four and five spots. Morales completed the double, teaming up with Marylda Chejin at No. 2 doubles, where the pair took down Arlie Willoughby and Lauren Chaffin of Douglas in a 10-8 thriller.
Mary Adams rounded out the singles run for the Aggies with a 10-7 win in the finals over Millie Johnson of Arab.
Lilly Brown of Guntersville had a big day for the Wildcats, capturing a double of her own at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. Brown teamed up with Sarah Nan Skidmore to top Abby Stewart and Livia Maples by a 10-1 decision. Brown then went out to capture the No. 1 singles crown with a strong 10-4 victory in the final.
Maples got her revenge in singles play over Skidmore, pulling out a 10-8 classic for the No. 2 singles crown, and Boaz’s only champion of the day.
Brown and Skidmore both were named to the All-County team prior to the day’s matches getting underway. Joining them on the team were Caroline Thomas of Albertville, Kiran Norton of Douglas, Abby Stewart of Boaz, and Kate Collins of Arab.
With the county tournament out of the way, area teams will now turn their attention to the upcoming Sectional Tournaments, with those matches determining who will head to the state tournament both individually and as a team. Sectionals will be held from April 12 to April 16, with Boaz hosting a 5A sectional locally.
Marshall County Tennis
Team Scores
Boys
Albertville 58
Douglas 31
Boaz 19
Arab 14
Guntersville 13
DAR 0
Girls
Albertville 44
Douglas
32
Guntersville 28
Boaz 17
Arab 16
DAR 0
Boy’s Champions
No. 1 Singles – Masen Howard (Douglas) def. Curtis Richey (Albertville), 10-6
No. 2 Singles – Alex Smith (Albertville) def. Wesley Hawkins (Douglas), 10-8
No. 3 Singles – Sam Barclift (Albertville) def. Alex Butler (Boaz), 10-5
No. 4 Singles – Griffin Nixon (Albertville) def. Jackson Clements (Douglas), 10-5
No. 5 Singles – Drew Shankles (Albertville) def. Raigin Franks (Boaz), 10-3
No. 6 Singles – Brandon James (Albertville) def. Isaac Eubanks (Douglas), 10-2
No. 1 Doubles – Elisha Sims/John Michael Weaver (Guntersville) def. Curtis Richey/Daniel Chejin (Albertville), 10-5
No. 2 Doubles – Alex Smith/Sam Barclift (Albertville) def. Wesley Norton/Jackson Clements (Douglas), 10-3
No. 3 Doubles – Griffin Nixon/Drew Shankles (Albertville) def. Grant Jones/Isaac Butler (Boaz), 10-6
Girl’s Champions
No. 1 Singles – Lilly Brown (Guntersville) def. Kiran Norton (Douglas), 10-4
No. 2 Singles – Livia Maples (Boaz) def. Sarah Nan Skidmore (Guntersville), 10-8
No. 3 Singles – Caroline Thomas (Albertville) def. Lauren Chaffin (Douglas), 10-5
No. 4 Singles – Glendy Morales (Albertville) def. Cyra Burks (Douglas), 10-2
No. 5 Singles – Hannah Mastin (Albertville) def. Shelby Moore (Arab), 10-2
No. 6 Singles – Mary Adams (Albertville) def. Millie Johnson (Arab), 10-7
No. 1 Doubles – Lilly Brown/Sarah Nan Skidmore (Guntersville) def. Abby Stewart/Livia Maples (Boaz), 10-1
No. 2 Doubles – Glendy Morales/Marylda Chejin (Albertville) def. Arlie Willoughby/Lauren Chaffin (Douglas), 10-8
No. 3 Doubles – Cyra Burks/Callie Rae Bonds (Douglas) def. Hannah Mastin/Mary Adams (Albertville), 10-7
All-County Teams
Girls
Caroline Thomas – Albertville
Kate Collins – Arab
Abby Stewart – Boaz
Katelyn Dunnaway – DAR
Kiran Norton – Douglas
Lilly Brown – Guntersville
Sarah Nan Skidmore – Guntersville
Boys
Curtis Richey – Albertville
Alex Smith – Albertville
Anderson Lambert – Boaz
Lance Clark – DAR
Masen Howard – Douglas
Wesley Hawkins – Douglas
Elisha Sims – Guntersville
