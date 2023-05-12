The Whole Backstage Community Theatre and Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis announce the cast of the summer musical production, “Into the Woods”, directed by Diane Duboise. Performances are slated for Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17, and Thursday, Friday, Saturday, June 22, 23, and 24 at 7 p.m. with Sunday Matinees on June 18 and 25, at 2 p.m.
With music and lyrics by the award-winning composer Stephen Sondheim, and book by James Lapine, favorite Brothers Grimm fairy tales intertwine their own stories into each other’s adventures. As characters discover that actions have consequences, that wishes may come true, promises come with a price, and many other life lessons, this journey through the woods leaves questions for the audiences to decide what is right and good.
“In 1997-98, the WBS celebrated its 25th season, opening with ‘Into the Woods.’ I was blessed to be part of this cast and probably one of the best roles I have had an opportunity to play. This production was directed by my dear friend and WBS Founding Mother, Dot Moore. One of my favorite memories of this show was Dot’s curtain speech, as she was thanking everyone for the past 25 years and asking everyone to continue to come to our plays she said, ‘I hope to see you all back here in 25 years.’ Although she is not physically here, I assure you her spirit is! So, here we are almost 25 years later and about to celebrate our 50th Season, so, it just seemed appropriate to end our 49th Season with this wonderful show, “Into the Woods”. This show has a stellar cast, crew and production staff and will not want to be missed,” Director Duboise said.
The cast and production staff include: Rich Resler-Narrator, Josie Duquette as Cinderella, Brody Hemphill as Jack, Mandy Broadhurst as Jack’s Mother, Denton Gillen as the Baker, Kristen Gillen as the Baker’s Wife, Debbie Moss as Cinderella’s Stepmom, Celeste Hallenbeck as Florinda, Telisha McNaughton as Lucinda, Scott Hawkins as Cinderella’s Father, Kristtan Howell as Little Red Riding Hood, Ashleigh Harris as the Witch, Sharon Glenn as Cinderella’s Mother, Thomas Breland as the Mysterious Man, Wesley H. Rorex as the Wolf, Julie Oliver as Granny, Ellie Burns as Rapunzel, Jacob Robertson as Rapunzel’s Prince, John Everett Brewer as Cinderella’s Prince, Mike Hallenbeck as the Steward, Rishon Hanners as the Giant, Rachel Brown as Snow White, Hannah Yost as Sleeping Beauty and Dance Captain. Director-Diane Duboise, Music Directors-Will Casey and April Duquette, Assistant Directors-Christopher K. Carter and Amy Mitchell, Student Intern-Abigail Wilson, Producer-John Davis Rolllings.
Tickets may be purchased at any time for the performances of “Into the Woods”, June 16-25, 2023, with: $12 for Student ticket, $18 for Senior Adult, and $20 for an Adult ticket. This production has a PG-13 rating for danger and dark themes.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 256-582-7469, or visit the office at during business hours at 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville; or view the website: www.wholebackstage.com; or the WBS on Facebook.
