Searchers have suspended the hunt for a kayaker believed to have been hit by a barge Monday night near the Guntersville Dam.
U.S. Coast Guard and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency divers and searchers have joined the Guntersville Rescue Squad and Guntersville Police in the search Tuesday morning.
The search is set to resume Wednesday morning. Sources at the scene report divers found the missing person’s kayak and life jacket during Tuesday’s search. However, no body has yet been recovered.
Guntersville Fire and Rescue answered the call for help at about 9:30 p.m. Monday. One of the two kayakers was able to make it out of the river after the collision and call for help. The other kayaker was reported missing.
Marshall County EMA director Blake Farmer said his office was on scene to provide hydration and food for searchers. All requests for information have been forwarded to ALEA officials
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.