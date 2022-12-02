This article is an opinion.
I first met Tim Allen when we became intramural basketball teammates at Snead State. A few years later, Tim joined Liberty Baptist Church and attended for many years.
Tim is a country boy at heart who loves the outdoors. He’s also one of the smartest men I’ve ever known, as evidenced by his contributions to America’s space program through his engineering degree from Auburn University.
In the early 2000s, Tim worked for the division of Teledyne Brown that put experiments on the space shuttle. He trained astronauts in how to operate protein crystal growth experiments.
Fast forward almost 20 years, and Tim now draws a paycheck from Auburn, where his job gave him an opportunity to work on the Artemis I rocket.
Charles Hunt married into the Hammonds side of my family over 40 years ago. All of us miss Pam, his late wife and my cousin. Charles has always had a fascination with the space race, and Tim offered him an opportunity to ride down to Florida for the Artemis I launch in November.
Charles made this Facebook post: “So, some of y’all know my good friend Tim Allen, The Mayor of Aroney, Alabama. But for you that don’t know, he is a former NASA Systems Engineer and current Principal Research Engineer for Auburn University. He is part of the Launch Abort System or LAS team for the Artemis I rocket. So, it’s pretty cool to be going through Rodentown on a conference call with NASA. Launch is a go!”
Tim is a 1983 graduate of Boaz High School. His daughter, Sarah Allen, teaches at Boaz Middle School, where she won the school’s teacher of the year for 2022-23.
Tim’s resume is definitely worthy of consideration for a spot in the Boaz Wall of Fame.
I’m proud of James
My oldest son, James, is a third-grader at Crossville Elementary School. He was chosen to be this week’s daily leader of the pledge of allegiance to our American flag, as well as the leader of the Lion Creed over the school’s intercom. He also shared the word of the week, which was self-control.
I appreciate my friends, Clarinda Hambrick and Danielle Brown, for recording audio of James performing his duty and sharing the recording with me and my beautiful bride, Malarie.
The Lion Creed is:
We are Lions. Hear us roar.
At CES we strive for more.
We are kind, honest and true.
We try our best in all we do.
Go Lions!
I hope James and all the students at CES take the Lion Creed to heart every day.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
