A Boaz police officer was injured in a crash Saturday morning.
Assistant Chief Michael Hempel said an officer was conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 431 at Seay Avenue.
The officer was stopped in the left turning lane in the northbound lanes. His patrol vehicle was parked with emergency lights activated, Hempel said.
A speeding vehicle traveling northbound collided with the rear of the patrol car, sending the patrol car into the stopped vehicle in front of him.
The vehicle then spun, coming to rest in the grass on the opposite side of the roadway.
The officer, driver of the stopped vehicle and the driver of the vehicle that struck the patrol car were all transported to Marshall Medical Center South where they were all treated and released.
No names of those involved have been released by Boaz Police. Hempel said charges may be filed upon the completion of an investigation.
The crash is under investigation by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers. Hempel said Troopers routinely investigate accidents and incidents involving law enforcement agencies.
Hempel said the driver who struck the officer may be cited under the “Alabama Move Over Act.”
Under the act, when an authorized law enforcement vehicle is parked with flashing lights activated, drivers must move over, out of the lane closest to the law enforcement vehicle, unless directed otherwise by officers.
If it is not possible to move over or is unsafe to do so, the drive must slow to a speed at least 15 miles an hour slower that the posted limit.
The Move Over Act applies to law enforcement, wreckers, utility service vehicles, garbage or recycling collection trucks and all emergency response vehicles, such as fire trucks and ambulances.
Violation of the act is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $100 for the first offense, $150 for a second offense and $200 for a third offense.
