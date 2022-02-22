A pair of Grant men landed in jail Sunday following a drunken fight.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, deputies responded around midnight Sunday to a home on Shenault Hollow Road.
Upon arrival, deputies found two “highly intoxicated” men who had been in a fight.
During the subsequent investigation, Ricky Dale Holland, 41, of Grant, repeatedly taunted deputies who were speaking to him on the home’s front porch by dropping his pants and shaking his buttocks at deputies while “suggesting what they could do,” Guthrie said.
Holland was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence and committing a lewd act in public.
Also arrested was Kenny Dale Holland, 39, of New Hope. He was charged with domestic violence.
Both men were transported to the Marshall County Jail where they remain.
Ricky Holland’s bail was set at $2,500 while Kenny Holland’s bond is $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.