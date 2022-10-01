DOUGLAS, Ala. — Late in the fourth quarter, when Douglas’ Dakota Stewart blocked a Sardis punt and recovered it in the end zone to seal a 49-8 homecoming victory over the Sardis Lions on Friday night, the play was symbolic of the Eagles’ defensive efforts throughout the game.
Douglas’ defense suffocated its Class 5A, Region 7 foe nearly all night, forcing two interceptions, three turnovers on downs, a handful of sacks — all in addition to the blocked punt.
After forcing Sardis to turn the ball over on downs on their first possession, the Eagles came out rolling to take a 7-0 lead. Douglas’ offense drove 42 yards in 10 plays to reach the end zone. Stewart punched it in from two yards out on fourth and goal with 3:02 remaining in the opening quarter.
After swapping possessions, the Eagles’ offense scored again with 4:12 left to play in the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead into halftime. An 11-play, 71-yard drive was capped off by a 30-yard end around touchdown run by receiver Braxton Lindsey.
As time was expiring in the second quarter, Sardis quarterback Brian Chapman overthrew his receiver and paid the price. Douglas defensive back Eli Teal, who also plays quarterback for the Eagles, intercepted the pass to end the half.
To open the third quarter of action, Douglas took first possession and wasted little time to extend its lead to 21-0. With 8:43 remaining in the quarter, Stewart rumbled his way into the end zone from 11 yards away for his second rushing touchdown, capping off an eight-play, 63-yard drive.
On the ensuing possession, Sardis’ offense put together a scoring drive. Led by Chapman, the Lions charged down the field 67 yards in six plays to cut into the Douglas lead 21-8, thanks to a 1-yard rush by Chapman and a successful two-point conversion with 5:52 remaining in the third quarter.
Douglas answered with another touchdown drive of its own to extend its lead again to 28-8 with less than one minute to play in the third quarter. An 11-play, 61-yard drive ended with another Stewart rushing touchdown, this time from two yards away.
On the next play from scrimmage, Chapman threw his second interception of the game while trying to escape the pressure of Douglas’ defensive front. Eagles defensive back Gabriel Lawrence snagged the interception at the Lions 24-yard line.
From there, the Eagles soared to score 21 more points in the fourth quarter.
With 9:26 to play, Douglas running back Jonathan Fountaine scored a rushing touchdown from 12 yards out to give the Eagles a 35-8 lead.
At the 4:45 mark, Douglas receiver Kenyon Watkins carried the football 17 yards for a touchdown to put the Eagles up 42-8.
Then with 2:26 left in regulation, on a fourth and 13 for Sardis from the Eagles 13, Stewart broke through the Lions’ offensive line to put a paw on the football and block the punt. Stewart then recovered the ball in the end zone to give the Eagles a 49-8 win.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society, the Eagles’ 49-8 victory was the widest margin of victory for Douglas in the series and the most points scored in a game over the series that dates back to 1972.
The now second-largest margin of victory came back in 1982 when the Eagles whipped Sardis 43-14. The most points scored by Douglas before Friday was 43. Those offensive outbursts came in the ’82 game mentioned before and also in 1994.
Friday night’s victory marks three straight for Douglas against Sardis. Last season the Eagles defeated the Lions 28-7 in Sardis. In 2020, Douglas also got the best of Sardis 14-6.
The Eagles are 11-23 all-time against Sardis.
With the win, Douglas improves to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in region play. The Eagles travel to Crossville next week.
The loss drops Sardis to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in region play. The Lions hit the road again next week to face Scottsboro.
