Boaz quarterback Carter Lambert became the second member of the Pirates football team to sign a letter of intent this week, joining teammate Jaquez Kelly who inked with Huntingdon on Monday.
Wednesday afternoon in front of family, friends, and a coaches, Lambert put pen to paper to make is commitment to Berry College in Rome, Georgia official.
I’m very excited, this is something that’s been a dream since I was little to play college football,” Lambert said of joining the Vikings. “It’s something I’ve worked for, for a long time, so it’s a really good feeling, it’s a relieving feeling, and I’m very excited.”
Lambert was a two-year starter under center for the Pirates, helping lead the team to back-to-back playoff appearances, stretching the school’s run to four consecutive playoff trips.
During his time as a starter, he was one of the top duel-threat QBs in the area, passing for over 1,500 yards in his two years, while adding over 1,300 rushing yards, including 968 during his senior season.
Over those two years, Lambert racked up 28 total touchdowns, and finished fifth in Boaz history in passing touchdowns.
According to head coach Jeremy Sullivan, it was Lambert’s work ethic that put him into Wednesday’s spot, noting his growth from first encountering him as a seventh grader.
“Carter has been a good player for us for a long time. I’m going to miss him,” Sullivan said. “He started off with us as a seventh grader when I got here, and that first offseason he squatted like 85 or 100 pounds. Just through sheer hard work, determination and will, he was a guy who made himself into a great player. He was always a great teammate, and a great guy to coach, I’ll miss him, and our program will miss him. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program and wish him nothing but the best.”
Lambert said he was drawn to Berry College for its tradition of winning, going 6-4 in 2021, and making three straight playoff appearances from 2017 to 2019, as well as their academic offerings.
“They have a great culture of winning over there,” Lambert added. “They have a great program, the coaches are amazing, the school is amazing and great academics, so I thought it would really prepare me well for my future.”
The Vikings play at the NCAA Division III level, and are members of the Southern Athletic Association, which also includes Birmingham-Southern College in Alabama.
With Lambert’s prep career behind him, he says it’s the relationships he forged going back to youth football that he’ll always remember and miss.
“I’ll definitely miss going out on the field on Friday night’s, but also the brotherhood with everybody,” Lambert concluded. “We all played together since we were little, playing in each other’s yards, so it’ll be sad to not play with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.