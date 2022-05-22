Typically at this time of the year at Snead State, the year and athletic calendar comes to a close, players move out of their dorms, and coaches and administrators begin preparations for next season.
The Parsons turned that plan on its head this spring, with both the softball and baseball teams making their respective JUCO World Series, setting off a series of logistical hurdles that’s had the school scrambling to find ways to not just get the teams out to the tournaments, but even places to live for the players while the season is still in progress.
Throw in that next weekend is Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest of the year for travel, and sending two teams who almost never fly to games gets even trickier.
“It has been totally crazy,” Snead State Athletic Director Mark Richard said. “Of course, we’re not accustomed to flying out for week-long trips, and both of them are traveling around Memorial Day, one of the biggest weekends for travel, so logistically it’s just been crazy. But everything has fallen into place, and it’s been stressful, but it’s been very enjoyable.”
That plan saw the softball team leave Boaz on Friday afternoon to head to Atlanta where they’ll fly to Arizona, followed by a send-off for the baseball team on Monday night and their trip to Colorado.
As if that wasn’t crazy enough, baseball head coach Casey Underwood, whose team is on campus longer than the softball team, has said that since Tuesday’s clinching victory, the team has had to work to find places for the players to stay in town, a tricky ask particularly for players who were living in the dorms, which are now closed for the school year.
“To be honest, the run we just went on, our biggest thing is to get our guys back fresh and healthy,” Underwood said. “We’ve given then some off days, they were able to go home, they’ve had to move out of the dorm, we’re trying now that school is over to make sure everybody has a place to live to continue to go. Guys are moving in with their buddies in apartments and extending leases, and stuff like that. These couple days we’ve been trying to get our legs back underneath us and to understand and enjoy the great run we were on, then we’ll come back together on Saturday and prepare for Colorado.”
But a big help in navigating those hurdles has come from the community, with donations being accepted to help with the expense of both trips, and the school seeing support from both on-campus, and in the City of Boaz offices.
“There’s an incredible level of excitement, not just with Snead, but with our entire community, the chamber of commerce and Mayor’s office are involved and helping us financially, and giving them a big sendoff, police escorts out of town, a parade for the baseball team,” Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore said. “The campus is upside down on itself, this is a once in a lifetime thing, and we want to make it all about the kids. This is about them, and them earning their place there, and it’s about them being able to experience this and take this with them as a memory from Snead State. We’re just so proud of the kids and all hard work, the grades they’ve made. For students to accomplish what they’ve done while being successful in the classroom is all you can ask for.”
While it’s been a crazy time, the school has already seen it pay dividends in increased exposure, seeing two of its teams on the national stage at the same time, something that had only happened once before, back when both basketball teams qualified for their national tournaments.
“Both the softball and baseball programs have made great success, and this will only enhance that, I think it will help in future recruits, and it’s just huge,” Richard said. “We have players calling us now asking if they can transfer in, and that just didn’t happen a whole lot in the past.”
Add it all up, and it’s an exciting time to be a Parson.
“It’s very exciting for us, because next year Snead will be 125 years old, this is the first time that our baseball team has ever qualified for the World Series, and only the second time our softball team has been in the national tournament,” Whitmore added. “Individually it’s a big deal, but the fact that they’re happening the same year is really incredible, and it’s an exciting time to be on campus to be part of that.”
