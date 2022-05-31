When you first got married, were you an expert cook? I know for a fact that I was not.
In the early years I learned a lot by trial and error and, through it all, discovered some recipes that eventually became some our family favorites.
I still remember those first meals that I prepared for my new husband, the in-laws and our friends. And, back then it was fun to use every crystal bowl and wedding dish and platter that I owned. However, I soon realized that cleaning up all of those fancy glass pieces and crystal bowls was my least favorite part of cooking.
One day soon I plan to serve our dinner on the fancy plates.
Afterwards, maybe someone will volunteer to clean up the dirty dishes.
Mini rolls
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup sour cream
2 cups self-rising flour
Optional: ½ teaspoon poppy seeds, ¼ teaspoon onion powder, and pinch of thyme
Grease a miniature muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray (makes about 32-36 mini muffins).
With a hand mixer, blend the butter, sour cream, and self-rising flour until combined; stir in the poppy seeds, onion powder, and a pinch of thyme.
Roll a rounded tablespoon of dough into a ball and place into the muffin tin.
Bake in a preheated 450-degree oven for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.
Hash brown casserole
1 (32 ounces) bag frozen Southern style hash brown potatoes
2 cups shredded Colby-Jack cheese
¼ cup chopped onions
1 cup milk
½ cup beef broth
2 tablespoons butter, divided
Dash of garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
In a large bowl, combine the frozen hash browns, shredded cheese, and chopped onions.
In a separate bowl, combine the milk, beef broth, 1 tablespoons of the melted butter, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Pour over the hash browns, and mix well.
Heat the remaining tablespoon of butter in a large skillet; spoon the hash brown mixture into the skillet.
Cook, stirring occasionally, until hot and the cheese has melted, about 6 minutes.
Pour into a lightly greased baking dish, and bake in a 425-degree oven for 45-55 minutes, or until the top has browned.
Easy corn soufflé
1 (15 ounces) can creamed corn
1 (15 ounces) can whole corn kernels, drained
1 (8.5 ounces) Jiffy corn muffin mix
½ cup salted butter, melted
1 cup sour cream
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, plus ¼ cup for the top
In a bowl, combine the cans of corn, Jiffy mix, melted butter, and sour cream.
Stir in the eggs, until well incorporated. Stir in the one cup of shredded cheese.
Pour into a well-greased 2-quart baking dish, and bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 45-55 minutes.
Sprinkle the additional ¼ cup cheese on the top during the last 15 minutes of baking.
Roasted garlic chicken thighs
1-2 tablespoons cooking oil
2 pounds chicken thighs
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 large onion, chopped
½ cup freshly sliced mushrooms (optional)
3 ½ tablespoons freshly minced garlic
1 teaspoon dried thyme
4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 cups chicken broth
1 cup Italian blend cheese, shredded or grated (Parmesan and Asiago cheese blend or other Italian cheeses)
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium high heat, add the chicken, season with salt and pepper, and brown on both sides, about 3-5 minutes per side. Remove and set aside.
Add the diced onions, mushrooms, and garlic to the skillet; sauté until onions are tender, about 3-5 minutes.
Add in the thyme and flour and cook for one minute. Add the chicken broth and deglaze the pan, scrape the sides of the pan, and cook until the broth thickens.
Mix in the cheese and season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Add the chicken back to the pan.
If you use an oven-proof skillet, put the lid on the pan and roast in a preheated 400-degree oven for 20 minutes.
Or, you may choose to transfer the contents into a Dutch oven or other casserole pan and place in the oven.
Note: You can crumble 5 strips of cooked bacon to the cheese sauce. You can serve this dish with just about anything, such as cooked rice or mashed potatoes.
