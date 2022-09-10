Stock Football

AHSAA WEEK 3 Football Scoreboard

Saturday’s games

Class 2A

LaFayette at Barbour County, 1 p.m.

Class 1A

Alabama School/Deaf at Oklahoma School/Deaf, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Friday’s Results

CLASS 7A

Alma Bryant 7, Citronelle 6

Auburn 31, Jeff Davis 0

Baker 56, Foley 35

Bob Jones 33, Grissom 0

Daphne 40, Davidson 21

Enterprise 58, Smiths Station 14

James Clemens 27, Huntsville 23

Opelika 17, Central-Phenix City 14 (OT)

Sparkman 53, Albertville 0

CLASS 6A

Carver-Montgomery 40, Russell County 14

Center Point 56, Pell City 10

Clay-Chalkville 14, Pinson Valley 12

Gadsden City 18, Fort Payne 0

McAdory 46, Paul Bryant 19

McGill-Toolen Catholic 38, Robertsdale 7

Mountain Brook 42, Woodlawn 0

Muscle Shoals 28, Athens 20

Saraland 35, Spanish Fort 24

St. Paul’s Episcopal 35, Murphy 7

Wetumpka 27, Park Crossing 8

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 28, Lincoln 21

Arab 42, Sardis 0

Ardmore 24, Lawrence County 8

Brewer 27, East Limestone 21

Eufaula 43, Greenville 7

Faith Academy 34, B.C. Rain 0

Hayden 33, John Carroll Catholic 19

Headland 12, Rehobeth 3

Ramsay 21, Pleasant Grove 14

Shelby County 23, Jemison 6

UMS-Wright 35, Gulf Shores 28

Vigor 6, Williamson 0

CLASS 4A 

Andalusia 50, Bullock County 9

Anniston 30, Jacksonville 23

Bayside Academy 35, Wilcox-Central 0

B.T. Washington 26, Geneva 7

Handley 48, White Plains 0

Montevallo 28, Dallas County 0

Montgomery Academy 30, Dale County 13

Montgomery Catholic 58, Slocomb 0

Oneonta 17, Cherokee County 14

Orange Beach 37, Satsuma 12

Randolph 52, North Jackson 14

St. Michael Catholic 42, Escambia County 13

T.R. Miller 32, Jackson 29

Westminster Christian 49, St. John Paul II Catholic 20

CLASS 3A

Dadeville 27, Saks 10

Daleville 34, New Brockton 24

Houston Academy 49, Ashford 16

JB Pennington 36, Danville 7

Lauderdale County 58, Elkmont 0

Mobile Christian 35, Excel 14

Opp 20, Providence Christian 14

Pike County 28, Northside Methodist 18

Straughn 35, Clarke County 21

Susan Moore 66, Asbury 0

Thomasville 22, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 6

Trinity Presbyterian 20, Alabama Christian 14

CLASS 2A

Abbeville 24, Geneva County 8

Ariton 34, G.W. Long 18

B.B. Comer 36, Ranburne 7

North Sand Mountain 42, Ider 18

Luverne 12, Horseshoe Bend 0

Reeltown 42, Goshen 22

St. Luke’s EpisShocopa1 27, Washington County 0

Sulligent 12, Winston County 0

Thorsby 42, Woodland 6

Wicksburg 28, Cottonwood 8

Zion Chapel 19, Samson 6

CLASS 1A

Cedar Bluff 28, Gaylesville 22

Florala 38, Southern Choctaw 20

Georgiana 30, Kinston 20

Linden 32, Marengo 6

Maplesville 54, Notasulga 6

Millry 38, Fruitdale 0

Phillips 50, Cherokee 14

Red Level 26, Houston County 0

Shoals Christian 44, Vina 16

Thursday’s Results

AHSAA TV Network/WOTM TV Game of the Week

Valley 46, Sylacauga 14

OTHER RESULTS

CLASS 7A

Austin 26, Florence 14

Chelsea 21, Oak Mountain 7

Dothan 14, Prattville 10

Fairhope 38, Mary Montgomery 23

Hewitt-Trussville 35, Tuscaloosa County 7

Hoover 20, Vestavia Hills 14

Thompson 35, Spain Park 14

CLASS 6A

Brookwood 26, Central-Tuscaloosa 22

Decatur 39, Cullman 36 (3 OT)

Hartselle 63, Columbia 6

Hazel Green 49, Buckhorn 42

Helena 35, Chilton County 28

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 54, Hueytown 44

Homewood 48, Calera 38

Lee-Huntsville 42, Mae Jemison 26

Northridge 40, Bessemer City 12

Oxford 47, Huffman 8

Parker 33, Mortimer Jordan 0

Pelham 35, Briarwood Christian 34

Pike Road 35, Sidney Lanier 21

Theodore 35, Baldwin County 0

CLASS 5A

Beauregard 14, Tallassee 6

Boaz 55, Crossville 0

Central, Clay County 49, Elmore County 21

Charles Henderson 38, Carroll 14

Demopolis 54, Marbury 0

Elberta 20, LeFlore 14

Fairview 27, Good Hope 6

Guntersville 40, Douglas 6

Jasper 34, Fairfield 26

Leeds 42, St. Clair County 13

Moody 62, Cleburne County 7

Ramsay 21, Pleasant Grove 14

Russellville 27, West Point 0

Selma 18, Holtville 7

Southside-Gadsden 42, Springville 20

Wenonah 35, Carver-Birmingham 34

CLASS 4A

American Christian 20, Bibb County 14

Brooks 64, West Limestone 29

Corner 27, Cordova 26 (OT)

Deshler 70, East Lawrence 13

Dora 21, Haleyville 12

Etowah 52, Fultondale 14

Hale County 26, Holt 8

Hanceville 22, Ashville 13

Madison County 14, New Hope 7

Munford 56, Talladega 17

Northside 40, Curry 0

Oak Grove 27, Hamilton 14

Priceville 47, DAR 0

Rogers 62, Wilson 20

West Blocton 18, Sipsey Valley 14

West Morgan 42, Central-Florence 0

CLASS 3A

Childersburg 54, Weaver 8

Colbert County 25, Phil Campbell 22

Cottage Hill 20, Flomaton 16

Fayette County 59, Carbon Hill 8

Geraldine 23, Hokes Bluff 2

Gordo 54, Midfield 13

Mars Hill Bible 52, Clements 8

Oakman 39, Tarrant 8

Piedmont 34, Plainview 21

Pike County 28, Northside Methodist 18

Randolph County 48, Ragland 24

Saint James 41, Greensboro 6

Southside-Selma 68, Sumter Central 38

Sylvania 42, Ohatchee 14

Vinemont 47, Brindlee Mountain 6

Walter Wellborn 62, Beulah 6

Westbrook Christian 43, Glencoe 10

W.S. Neal 41, Monroe County 12

CLASS 2A

Aliceville 56, Francis Marion 0

Chickasaw 40, JU Blacksher 20

Cleveland 46, Locust Fork 25

Fyffe 49, Whitesburg Christian 5

Hatton 52, Tharptown 0

Highland Home 28, Lanett 18

Isabella 65, Central, Coosa 0

Lamar County 38, Cold Springs 28

Pisgah 40, Collinsville 28

Pleasant Valley 48, Holly Pond 19

Red Bay 50, Sheffield 39

Sand Rock 35, Section 6

Southeastern 21, West End 14

Tanner 27, Falkville 20

Tuscaloosa Academy 26, Greene County 16

Vincent 53, Fayetteville 0

CLASS 1A

Addison 26, Hackleburg 14

Appalachian 48, Woodville 8

Autaugaville 36, Calhoun 0

Coosa Christian 35, Decatur Heritage 21

Elba 42, Brantley 35

Keith 30, University Charter School 6

Leroy 33, Choctaw County 0

Loachapoka 48, Central-Hayneville 12

Lynn 37, Sumiton Christian 0

McIntosh 44, J.F. Shields 0

Meek 24, Colbert Heights 17

Marion County 52, Holy Spirit Catholic 0

Pickens County 62, Berry 0

Pleasant Home 25, McKenzie 20

South Lamar 35, Hubbertville 20

Spring Garden 42, Victory Christian 14

Sweet Water 47, R.C. Hatch 14

Verbena 54, Billingsley 14

Wadley 44, Donoho 12

Winterboro 45, Talladega County Central 8

