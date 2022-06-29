The Marching Southerners are gearing up for the new year this fall, and the Marching Ballerinas will be under the leadership of Albertville native Katelyn Lindley. Lindley was named head ballerina last November after going through an audition process in which the previous line and leadership staff voted on who would lead the new line of ballerinas.
The leadership position has many responsibilities both with training for shows and performing. The head ballerina begins preparing in March with an interest meeting for potential members and auditions with prep clinics. During the summer, she leads the new line in preparations for the fall season and band camp in August.
Lindley began dancing at 2-years old, and has danced at the Kohl Academy of Performing Arts, Studio B and Just Dance Academy. Lindley thanked every dance teacher she has worked with for pushing her outside of her comfort zone and encouraging her to become a better dancer.
Lindley always knew she wanted to be a member of the Marching Southerners. Her family has a deep tie with the band, as her dad was a member when he attended Jacksonville State University. Both of her parents are music educators at Albertville, and Lindley said that when watching the Albertville band perform for many years she knew she wanted to be in the band program.
She was a member of the Albertville danceline where she learned many skills that taught her the specific style required for collegiate marching band danceline. There, she held a leadership position for two years which has been helping her in her new leadership position.
The Marching Ballerinas have three weekend practices in the summer where they learn about the Marching Ballerina traditional style and prepare for their showcase in August. Lindley said during this time they also grow closer as a team.
“Being named head ballerina is such an honor. I look up to past head ballerinas for their dedication, passion and love for the program,” Lindley said. “I hope to serve the line in a positive environment with the help of Annsleigh Hamm, Grace Elsaesser and Jessie Sandlin, who are the group leaders for the 2022 season. I am thankful for Noelle Stovall, the Marching Ballerina coordinator, for believing in me and helping me through this new experience.”
Lindley is currently studying elementary education at JSU. She grew up watching both of her parents as educators in Albertville and knew she wanted to make an impact on students’ lives just as they did. Lindley said she knew teaching would be the best way to fulfill her passion of helping others and she loves working with children. She plans to graduate in the spring of 2023, and then teach while pursuing a Masters degree in elementary education.
