A number of young people in Marshall County got a “bad batch” of cocaine recently resutling in several overdoses and multiple deaths.
Coroner Cody Nugent said they were still trying to determine the exact number of deaths. Dr. Victor Sparks of Marshall North said it was problematic to determine numbers because it involved a number of different hospitals.
“We don’t know the exact numbers because the only ones we can determine are the ones where the coroner was called or law enforcement was involved on the front end,” Drug Unit commander John Siggers said.
The cocaine was laced with fentanyl, a powerful painkiller.
“It’s a synthetic opioid with 100 times the potency of morphine,” Dr. Sparks said.
The “overdose lump” as law enforcement has called it happened Sunday morning, Feb. 27. Siggers said there were at least 2 deaths and possibly as many as 4.
“We’re still trying to connect the dots on some of this,” he said.
It happened in more than one town. Siggers described it as happening in Guntersville, Albertville and Boaz.
He thinks this was a group of people who used cocaine recreationally and didn’t know they were getting cocaine laced with fentanyl.
Cocaine is sometimes deliberately mixed with cocaine.
“It gives the user a more intense high because it’s 2 separate things,” Siggers said. “One is an upper and one is a downer. It’s a push-pull. But it’s not just a more intense high. It’s a lot more dangerous.”
Dr. Sparks said a fentanyl overdose disrupts the respiratory system or it slows it way down, as slow as one or 2 breaths a minute. If it doesn’t kill the person outright, it can kill their brain.
“Everyone is talking because we had this little rash,” Dr. Sparks said. “But this is nothing new. It’s been going on for years.”
Heroin is also sometimes laced with fentanyl too and it can have the same effect with an overdose.
Siggers said cocaine mixed with fentanyl is sometimes called a “speedball.”
“In these people’s defense, they weren’t looking to buy this,” Siggers said. “They were buying cocaine.”
The drug unit is actively working the case. But it will be a slow go and you’re not likely to hear anything about it for awhile. Selling a controlled substance that causes the death of a person can be charged as a federal crime.
“You’re not going to hear anything tomorrow, or next week or even next month,” Siggers said. “We are working the case though.”
Fentanyl is typically used as a pain management tool for seriously ill patients. It can be used as a patch that delivers a time released dose or it can even be administered in an IV in a hospital setting.
That’s not the kind of fentanyl used to cut cocaine.
“This is in a powder form and they order it from China,” Siggers said.
Dr. Sparks said it comes from other nations as well and sometimes enters the country along the Mexican border. He said it might’ve come into Mexico from a different nation before making its way into the U.S.
Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said the issue of illicit drugs laced with fentanyl is a public safety issue and people need to know it’s going on, particularly parents and even more so young people who might be prone to try drugs at a party.
At the same time, both John Siggers and Dr. Sparks said it’s not something the average person has to be scared of.
“You don’t have to stay in and hide from it,” Siggers said. “Just don’t do drugs. A bad batch of drugs hit the street. The only ones who died from it are the people who used it.”
Dr. Sparks gave an analogy to explain his take on it.
“I like food and the analogy I use might be a little crude, but it involves food,” he said. “As much as I love food, I want to know what kitchen it’s coming from and who’s doing the cooking. If I’m invited to eat dinner, I want to know what the ingredients were, how it was cooked and were the pans clean, etc. I want to know where my spaghetti dinner is coming from. Unfortunately, people are ignoring the things they’d consider about their food when the choose to put a serious chemical in their bodies.”
He said people who overdose from using drugs recreationally aren’t necessarily stupid people or bad people. They just made a bad decision.
Dr. Sparks also feels it points out the fallacy of legalizing recreational drugs.
“The wool is being pulled over the public’s eyes, especially parents of young people, when someone says ‘It’s just a couple of beers’ or ‘It’s just a little weed,’” he said.
“When you get in that state after a few beers or a little weed, then a friend offers you something else, maybe cocaine or maybe heroin, you’re not in a state to make the best life decisions,” he said.
He said drugs like fentanyl are very good for their intended purpose. It’s when they are abused that they become dangerous.
“It’s extremely frustrating and extremely discouraging to see anyone taking these drugs, but especially a young person who had so much potential and so many productive years ahead of them, all because of a lack of education,” Dr. Sparks said.
“This is not just an epidemic in our region, but in our nation and in our world, driven by people cranking this stuff out for the dollar who don’t care,” he said.
Cocaine – an old drug you probably heard about in the 1980s – appears to be something of a newly returned designer drug for young people with money. The cocaine users are a different set of people from other drug users.
We asked Siggers for a photo of cocaine to go with this story.
“We don’t seize much cocaine,” he said. “It’s two or three times more expensive than meth. One of the TV stations doing a story on the overdoses got it wrong and called it heroin laced with fentanyl. Some of the people who were using it called the station and wanted a correction, telling them it was cocaine.”
Dr. Sparks said it’s a “slippery slope” when a person starts using an illicit drug.
“It just takes some common sense,” he said. “If it’s not a place you’d go eat spaghetti, why would you snort, swallow or rub something on your skin you got from there?”
