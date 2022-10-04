The 2022 prep football regular season has entered its final month, with the AHSAA calendar referring to the games of Oct. 6-7 as week seven. The season launched with week zero on Aug. 18-20.
All the teams in The Reporter’s coverage area are facing region opponents this week. Guntersville (6-1, 3-1) is open this week.
Danville at Asbury
Thursday, 7 p.m.
The game is the first meeting between the Hawks (1-5 overall) and Asbury (0-7), who became opponents in Class 3A, Region 7 under the AHSAA reclassification for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Danville is 1-2 in the region standings and coming off a 32-0 loss to Pike Liberal Arts in a non-region matchup. Asbury, who is 0-4 in the region, suffered a 56-0 loss to region leader Madison Academy a week ago.
Brayden Pilkington made five tackles and recovered two fumbles for the Rams against Madison Academy. Liam Biddix and David Fincher each forced a fumble.
Asbury has been shut out four times this season.
Albertville at Grissom
Friday, 7 p.m.
Listen on FM 107.5
The Aggies (1-5 overall, 0-4 in 7A, Region 4) will be aiming for their second straight win over the Tigers (1-5, 0-4) when they collide at Milton Frank Stadium.
Albertville won 34-27 last year, picking up their first 7A region victory on the field (they earned a region win by forfeit in 2020). The series is tied 8-8.
Grissom is coming off a 22-0 loss to Austin-Decatur, while the Aggies fell to Huntsville 34-7 a week ago. The Tigers, who beat Russellville 34-21 for their lone victory, have suffered four shutouts.
Arab at Boaz
Friday, 7 p.m.
Listen on FM 93.5 (Boaz), FM 92.7 (Arab)
Boaz (1-5 overall, 1-2 in 5A, Region 7) will try to pull off the upset of region leader Arab (6-1, 4-0). It’s homecoming for the Pirates, who are coming off their open week.
Arab defeated Crossville 48-7 a week ago. In region play, the Knights have outscored their opponents 158-20.
Arab leads the all-time series with Boaz 42-17-1, including a 45-14 triumph in 2021.
Douglas at Crossville
Friday, 7 p.m.
The Lions (0-7 overall, 0-4 5A, Region 7) and Eagles (4-2, 1-2) clash for the 43rd time in series history. Crossville leads the series 32-10, but the Eagles posted a 48-0 decision a year ago.
Douglas picked up its first region win a week ago in impressive fashion, as it pounded Sardis 49-8 on homecoming. CHS fell to Arab 48-7 last weekend.
Sardis at Scottsboro
Friday, 7 p.m.
Listen on AM 1050 (wwicradio.com)
New 5A, Region 7 rivals Sardis (3-3, 1-2) and Scottsboro (3-3, 2-1) meet for the initial time despite the Lions fielding their first team in 1934 and the Wildcats starting football in 1913.
Scottsboro is riding the momentum of last week’s 17-14 upset of unbeaten Guntersville in region play. Sardis is coming off a 49-8 region loss to Douglas.
Westbrook Christian at Geraldine
Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 3A, Region 6 rivals Geraldine (4-2, 3-1) and Westbrook (4-2, 2-2) haven’t played since 2009, when the Warriors claimed a 45-29 victory. The all-time series is tied 4-4.
Last week, the Bulldogs blanked Ohatchee 28-0 on homecoming while Westbrook lost to region leader Piedmont 34-0.
Caleb Hall rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns for Geraldine, and Jaxon Colvin completed 7-of-10 passes for 101 yards and a TD against Ohatchee. Cody Satterfield had three receptions for 76 yards.
Kobe Hill paced the Bulldogs with 12 tackles. Joseph Garcia collected nine, Hall eight, Mauricio Calderon seven, River Walling six and Brayden Barclay five.
Drew Noles is Westbrook’s head coach. He’s also made head-coaching stops at Boaz and Etowah.
Noles is the uncle of Bulldogs’ quarterback Colvin.
Fyffe at Sand Rock
Friday, 7 p.m.
Fyffe (6-0, 4-0) is rolling toward a possible Class 2A, Region 7 championship. The Red Devils crushed Collinsville 61-0 a week ago and can clinch a home playoff berth in the opening round by beating Sand Rock (2-5, 1-3).
Sand Rock lost to North Sand Mountain 49-13 last weekend.
The Red Devils and Pisgah share first place in the region standings.
Fyffe leads the Sand Rock series 21-5, including a 55-0 win in 2019, the last meeting.
Red Devils’ head coach Paul Benefield needs two more victories to reach 330 for his incredible career. His record is 328-55.
Holly Pond at West End
Friday, 7 p.m.
It’s homecoming in Walnut Grove for the Patriots, who return to action following their open week.
West End (5-1 overall, 2-1 in 2A, Region 6) and Holly Pond (0-7, 0-4) haven’t played since 1981. The Patriots lead the series 5-1.
Last week, Holly Pond lost to Gaston 28-26. The Patriots hammered Gaston 51-0 on Sept. 16.
