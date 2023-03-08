MOUNT BERRY, Ga. — Berry dominated the individual awards for men’s basketball in the Southern Athletic Association, as Chase Ellis was named Player of the Year, Braxton Benham was named Defensive Player of the Year and Mick Hedgepeth picked up Coach of the Year honors.
In addition, Ellis was named to the All-SAA first team, while Benham earned All-SAA second team recognition. Blake Campbell, Riley Costas, Owen Honroth and Michael Johnson were each named SAA honorable mention.
In his first year as Berry’s head coach, former Crossville star Hedgepeth led the Vikings to an undefeated SAA regular season, clinching the league’s title for the 14-game slate. Hedgepeth also guided Berry to its first win at Emory in program history.
The Vikings went 24-3, with two of the three losses coming against teams that reached the NCAA Tournament. Berry did not lose a true road game in Hedgepeth’s first season.
A four-time SAA Player of the Week honoree in 2022-23, Ellis led the Vikings with 15.6 points per game. The junior from Douglasville, Georgia, led Berry with 7.0 rebounds per contest.
Ellis also had eight double-doubles during the season, including a pair in the SAA Championship. Three of those double-doubles came against teams that reached the NCAA Tournament.
A Cartersville, Georgia, native, Benham averaged 2.2 steals per contest. He had five steals in a win at regionally-ranked Maryville. Benham had at least one steal in all but four games during the 2022-23 season. Benham averaged 11.3 points per game.
