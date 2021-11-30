A dog due to be euthanized for attacking a woman in September has received a temporary stay of execution while the owner appeals its death sentence.
Guntersville City Judge Shannon Mitchell declared on Nov. 10 that Valina Jackson’s dog, a pit bull terrier mix named Havoc, was “dangerous” and has the “propensity to cause future serious physical injury or death” based on how it attacked Teri Angel inside Jackson’s home in Guntersville on Sept. 17.
Havoc was scheduled to be euthanized on Nov. 29 unless Jackson filed for an appeal.
According to Guntersville prosecutor Kelsey Yoste, Jackson filed to have the case retried in front of a jury in the circuit court. She also reportedly retained new lawyers, Dani and Sam Bone out of Gadsden, Yoste said. Havoc will remain at the Guntersville Animal Hospital until the conclusion of the case.
If Jackson’s appeal is unsuccessful, then she will be responsible for all costs associated with housing Havoc since he was first taken into custody. If her appeal is successful, the City of Guntersville will assume those costs, as ruled by Judge Mitchell.
“The outcome [of the jury trial] will be the same,” Angel told The Reporter. “Havoc is a dangerous dog and the court determined that… My attack by Havoc determined just how vicious and unpredictable he is. He would have killed me that day — he tried to kill me that day.”
The Reporter reached out to Jackson but she did not return requests for comment in time for Tuesday’s print deadline.
Emily’s Law
After hearing about the dog attack, Yoste said she filed a petition with the court based on Emily’s Law to ask the City to determine whether or not Havoc should be put down.
Signed by Gov. Kay Ivey in March 2018, Emily’s Law was named after 24-year-old Emily Colvin, who was killed in early December 2017 by a pack of dogs near her home in Jackson County.
The law lays out the process to determine whether or not a dog should be euthanized or put under special care based on its level of risk of a dangerous attack.
If the circuit court finds the dog is dangerous and is capable of causing severe injury, it could reaffirm Mitchell’s ruling of euthanasia or have the dog returned to its owner under the following conditions:
• The dangerous dog shall be microchipped.
•The owner of the dangerous dog shall provide a copy of the certificate of the current rabies vaccination of the dog.
•The dangerous dog shall be spayed or neutered.
•The owner of the dangerous dog shall be required to pay all expenses involved with the investigation, pickup and impoundment, and any court costs or fees related to the hearing to determine whether the dog is dangerous.
•The owner of the dangerous dog shall be required to pay an annual dangerous dog registration fee of $100 to the county or municipality for a dog deemed dangerous by a court or pay a penalty of $100 to the county or municipality for non-registration within two weeks.
•The owner shall be required to obtain a surety bond of at least one hundred thousand dollars $100,000 and shall provide proof to the court or animal control office. The bond shall provide coverage for dog bites, injuries, or death caused by the dog. The owner shall provide proof of the surety bond each time the annual dangerous dog registration fee is paid.
•The owner of the dangerous dog shall provide proof to the court that he or she has constructed a proper enclosure for a dangerous dog. The dog would be held in impound until the owner complies with all conditions, but if the owner fails to comply with all orders of the court within 30 days of the court’s order, the dog shall be humanely euthanized.
Case background
On Sept. 17, Angel visited Jackson at her home in Guntersville. After she entered the home, she was greeted by an apparently playful Havoc, who brought her one of his toys, she said. However, in an instant, Havoc reportedly attacked Jackson, tearing off part of her scalp and leaving deep bite marks in her arms. Angel was taken to the hospital by a friend to have her wounds treated.
A court hearing was held on Oct. 20 in Guntersville Municipal Court to determine the dog’s fate.
Marshall County Animal Control Supervisor Kevin Hooks reportedly testified that, after giving the dog four tests, he did not believe it to be dangerous or vicious.
Sometime during the following night, Havoc was stolen from the Marshall County Animal Shelter. According to Hooks, the fence where the dog was being kept had been cut.
Jackson was arrested Nov. 3 along with two other suspects in connection to the dog going missing from the shelter. She and the other two suspects — Kevin Dewayne Allison, Jr., 30, of Albertville; and Richard Tyler Johnson, 27, of Albertville — were charged with obstructing governmental operations, third-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief. Though Judge Mitchell expressed frustration at Jackson’s alleged behavior, any potential criminal actions by Jackson before, during or after the attack on Sept. 17 would be the subject of a separate trial.
On Nov. 10, Judge Mitchell issued his ruling that Havoc was to be humanely euthanized barring a successful appeal from Jackson. At that time, Jackson was uncertain whether or not she would pursue an appeal. However, last week, she reportedly requested to appeal the case in front of a jury.
free my dog ... he isn't dangerous he passed his test. although she is and needs to be tested. he was in his home doing his job. he is registered therapy dog that i have a prescription for... its enough of this nonsense
