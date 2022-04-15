Due to a rise in fuel costs and unexpected changes in plans to renovate the county jail, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office requested budget increases totaling more than half a million dollars.
On Wednesday, Sheriff Phil Sims asked the Marshall County Commission to up his office’s fuel budget from around $100,000 to $250,000.
“We got some new vehicles on the road, 24/7, on patrol,” Sims said. “We’re doing more prison transports, back and forth to state prisons. We’re doing general health transports. We’re constantly on patrol, 24/7, across the county.”
Sims said the price for fuel has gone up significantly at the same time the sheriff department’s fuel consumption has also increased.
“We’re kind of at the mercy of inflation and the rising fuel costs,” he said.
Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said though gas prices have dropped a bit recently, from an average of high of $4.15 per gallon in March for Alabama to $3.82 as of Friday, according to Alabama AAA.
“I don’t know if we blame this on Putin or Biden or a combination or whatever, but fuel has gone up high,” Hutcheson said.
Jail change orders
While supply issues and inflation have affected the ongoing renovation project at the Marshall County Jail, so has the issue of unexpected repairs.
That’s why during the meeting Wednesday, project manager with Martin & Coby Construction, Kelly Howard, requested the commission approve five change orders that would add approximately $556,338 to the multi-million-dollar budget.
The change orders include:
• Costs and labor for installing two water heaters for $68,634
• Increasing the size of the new IT room for $50,599
• Repairing the jail’s elevator for $93,169 (plus 10% to Chorba Contracting)
• HVAC ductwork modifications for $1,504
• Replacing 47 toilets in the jail cell for $329,846
“That’s a good hunk of money,” Hutcheson said. “I’m just glad we’ve been frugal the last several years and are able to financially pay for it.”
Kelly said crews are continuing to work “as fast as they can” on the jail renovation project, which is now roughly 30% complete.
In other business, the commission:
• Heard from Susan Vanderburg request the county to repair Shin Point Road
• Approved a request from District 4 to pay Tractor & Equipment Company, Inc. $175.16
• Approved of bid award for bituminous surface treatment (complete-in-place)
• Approved of bid award for one or more mobility specialty vans (handicap accessible) with CDBG-CV Grant Funds for Marshall Medical Center; no match required
• Approved a bid award for one or more 15-passenger Vans with CDBG-CV Grant Funds for Marshall County Homeless Ministries, no match required
• Approved a bid award for a crew cab truck with CDBG-CV Grant Funds for Domestic Violence Crisis Services, no match required
• Approved a bid award for one or more minivan with CDBG-CV Grant Funds for Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare, no match required
• Gave the sheriff approval to seek bids for 10 or more tasers
• Appointed Bill Strickland to the Personnel Board. Strickland is the first new board member under the new law passed by the Alabama Legislature that did away with term limits.
• Approved to bid out services of housing animals
• Announced a two-week application period for Marshall County Department of Human Resources Board; term expires 8/31/2026
• Postponed voting on a resolution authorizing a Mobile Home Census for Marshall County.
• Approved of subrecipient agreement with Marshall County Christian Services related to CDBC-CV Grant
• Approved a subrecipient agreement with CASA of Marshall County related to CDBG- CV Grant
• Approved the sell, trade or scrap of various fixed assets.
