JACKSONVILLE — Southside High girls basketball coach Justin Bowen knew his team’s top priority going into the Friday, Feb. 17 Northeast Regional Tournament Class 5A semifinal against top-ranked and defending state champion Guntersville was to allow Olivia Vandergriff as little room as possible to operate.
Mission accomplished.
Thanks to a stifling defensive effort by Southside, the Lady Wildcats’ standout senior guard shot 15 percent for the game (3-for-21), including 0-for-8 from 3-point range. Vandergriff, who scored 11 points, was also hampered by foul trouble, being whistled for her third foul shortly before halftime and her fourth with 3:17 left in the third quarter.
Guntersville could not compensate for Vandergriff’s lack of offense. In a nip-and-tuck fourth quarter during which the lead changed hands seven times, Graceanne Rose’s two free throws with 19 seconds remaining held up as the winning points in the Lady Panthers’ 36-33 victory at Jacksonville State.
For the first time in school history, the Lady Panthers advanced to the regional finals, where they face Arab on Wednesday at 9 a.m. for the right to advance to next week’s state tournament in Birmingham.
“Olivia is an amazing player who can hit so many different types of shots,” said Bowen. “I knew if we were able to slow her down and not necessarily stop her, we’d have a chance to win. Our game plan was for some of the other [Guntersville] girls hit shots that maybe they hadn’t made many of. [Guntersville] didn’t even come out to shoot before the second half, so I told our girls that if we kept it up on defense, we were about to win the game.”
Southside maintained the lead from late in the first period until midway through the third quarter, when a pair of free throws by Tazi Harris made it 17-16. A layup from Laylah Davis and a 3-pointer by Madison Shaw gave the Lady Panthers a 23-21 advantage before Brylee Hill’s trey with 26 seconds left restored the Guntersville lead at 24-23. Harris scored all 13 of her team-high 13 points in the second half.
Following a timeout, Southside worked the third-quarter clock down to the final few seconds, when a putback by Davis put the Lady Panthers ahead 25-24.
Neither team shot well from the field during the final frame, with Southside going 2-for-7 and Guntersville 3-for-13, but the Lady Panthers visited the charity stripe 10 times to Guntersville’s three appearances.
The game went down to the wire. Vandergriff’s basket with 34 seconds left made it 33-32 in favor of the Lady Wildcats, leading Bowen to use his final timeout. Rose’s drive to the basket on the ensuing possession resulted in a foul against Guntersville, and Rose knocked down both attempts for a one-point Southside lead.
Guntersville had 17 seconds to work with, but the Lady Wildcats turned the ball over.
The Lady Wildcats were forced to foul in order to regain possession, and Davis and Mallory Brooks both converted a free throw over the final seven seconds to secure the win.
For the game, Guntersville shot 19 percent (12-for-64) from the field and 9 percent (2-for-23) from downtown.
Davis, who transferred in from Panama City, Florida, prior to this season, was a big factor off the bench for Southside. She scored all nine of her points in the second half, including the Lady Panthers’ only two field goals of the fourth quarter.
Brooks got Southside rolling in the early going, scoring eight of her team-high 16 points in the opening quarter for a 10-7 lead. The teams combined for two field goals during the second frame, Rose for Southside and Vandergriff for Guntersville. Rose and Shaw each canned a free throw to provide the Lady Panthers with a 14-11 lead at halftime.
