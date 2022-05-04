The first spots at next week's Regional Tournament in Albertville were secured Tuesday afternoon, with a trio of teams clinching their spot, and hoping to improve their seeding as the week moves on.
Guntersville, Geraldine, and Sardis all clinched spots at Regionals next week, with Guntersville and Sardis both one game away from winning their respective area tournament titles.
After rolling past Fairview by a 12-2 final in their opening-round game on Monday, Guntersville took on top-seed and host Brewer with a spot in the championship series, and Regionals, on the line.
The Wildcats were stymied through the first five innings, trailing 2-1, but a pair of runs in the top of the sixth proved to be the difference in a 2-1 victory over the Patriots.
With two outs, Addi Yarbrough singled on a line drive to left to keep the inning going, then was followed by an error by Fairview that advanced both Guntersville runners to second and third.
That brought up Brittany Slaten, who delivered a single to right for the 2-1 lead. From there, Yarbrough slammed the door over the final two innings, giving up just a one-out single in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.
Yarbrough tossed all seven innings, scattering eight hits, and fanning six in the win.
With the victory, the Wildcats secure a spot in Albertville next week at the Regional Tournament a SMPA, and will play Brewer again today in the championship round starting at noon for the area tournament title.
Sardis 7, Douglas 1
Behind a late rally that saw seven runs over their final three at-bats, the Sardis Lions punched their ticket to the Regional Tournament next week.
Trailing 1-0 heading to the bottom of the fourth and held without a hit to that point, the Lions erupted for three runs with the help of two walks, two errors, and one hit, a two-out single from freshman Vada Willmore to make it 3-1.
The Lions continued to pile on in the fifth inning, getting a single from Kytha Edwards to make it 4-1, then two batters later Kayden Tarvin delivered a two-run single to center to stretch it to 5-1, before a dropped third strike allowed another run to score, making it 6-1.
The Lions capped the scoring with a RBI single from Jade Knight in the bottom of the sixth.
Tarvin also shined in the circle for the Lions, holding Douglas to two hits while fanning nine, outdueling Douglas' MacKinley Portillo, who fanned 17 Sardis batters in the loss.
With the win, Sardis advances to Thursday's championship series, where they await the winner of Boaz and Douglas, who will play in the first game Thurday.
Boaz kept its season alive with a 23-4 rout of Crossville in an elimination game Tuesday. Harly Wyatt paced the Pirates with four RBIs, while Sarah Walker drove home three. Ava Rhoden, Madison Chapman, Allie Simpson, and Addison Hardin each drove home a pair in the victory, as Boaz collected 23 hits in the win.
Geraldine finishes as 3A Area 12 runner-up
It was a marathon day for the Geraldine Bulldogs, who secured their spot at the Regional Tournament, but were forced to settle for area runner-up after extending the championship round to a third game.
The Bulldogs opened the day in the winner's bracket with a shot to secure a spot at Regionals, but saw second-seed Hokes Bluff surge late, getting a walk-off win by a 5-4 final, sending the Bulldogs into an elimination game.
In the elimination game, where it was win and advance to Regionals, or lose and go home, the Bulldog bats came up big, rolling to an 11-5 win over Collinsville, seeing Lydia West drive in four in the victory.
That setup another showdown with Hokes Bluff, and the two teams delivered a classic in the first game of the final series, with Geraldine returning the favor and getting a walk-off win when Gracey Johnson delivered the winning run in the bottom of the seventh, helping Geraldine erase what had been a 9-7 deficit heading to their last at-bat.
That set up a winner-take-all game between the two, that unfortunately for Geraldine, was dominated by Hokes Bluff. The Eagles rolled to a 15-2 victory for the area title, and the higher seed at next week's tournament in Albertville.
Albertville, West End see seasons end, Fyffe falls to Sylvania
The Albertville Aggies saw their season come to an end Tuesday afternoon, falling by an 8-2 final to Huntsville High in an elimination game at the 7A Area 7 tournament at Sparkman High.
Erin McManus and Madi Harbison each had mulitple hits for the Aggies in defeat, while McManus also swiped three bases. Adison Pierce and Molly Morrison collected the RBIs for Albertville in defeat.
Albertville ends the season with a mark of 11-16-1.
West End saw its season end in a pair of games at Southeastern on Tuesday, dropping the opener by a final of 7-5 to No. 3 seed Cleveland, then dropping the elimination game by a 9-4 to Locust Fork.
At Plainview, Fyffe dropped the opening game of its area tournament, falling by an 8-2 final to Sylvania. The Rams trailed 1-0 early, then scored the next seven runs to secure the victory. Fyffe will take on Asbury in an elimination game today at 2:30 p.m.
