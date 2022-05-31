Donald “Don” Gibbs
Formerly of Boaz
Mr. Donald “Don” Gibbs, 84, of Gadsden, formerly of Boaz, died on Friday, May 27, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, June 5, 2022, at McRae Funeral Chapel with Bro. Mike Chapman officiating with Pat Kittle and Ron Edwards providing the eulogies. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Mr. Gibbs was born in Alabama on October 27, 1937, to Floyd and Lottie Allen Gibbs. He was the owner of Gibbs and Sons Machinery Inc.
Mr. Gibbs is survived by his companion of 18 years, Shirle Malone, of Gadsden; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Debbie Gibbs, of Georgia, Mickey and Mitzi Gibbs, and Kim Gibbs, all of Glencoe; special daughter, Jeri (Brian) Malone Franks, of Guntersville; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Gibbs; mother, Lottie Allen Gibbs Martin; step-father, Clarence Martin; son, Terry Gibbs; and sister, Sheena Bishop. The family extends thanks to Special Caregiver, Karie Smith, Southern Care New Beacon Hospice, Dr. Akisanya, Kristina Warren, Jamie Griffin, Lindsey Morgan, and Shirley Headrick.
Pallbearers will be Jon David Gibbs, Hunter Gibbs, Harrison Gibbs, Chris Gibbs, Bo Shirley, Kevin Steward, Brady Gibbs, and Tony Rider. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Harker, Ron Edwards, and David Johnson.
The family is accepting flowers or suggests donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Thomas W. Yarbrough
Boaz
Mr. Thomas W. Yarbrough, of Boaz, passed away at his home on May 26, 2022. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.
Mr. Yarbrough was born in 1947, the first child of Mr. and Mrs. James and Clara Yarbrough. He grew up and attended school in Walnut Grove. He was a graduate of Snead State Community College, Jacksonville State University, Montevallo University, and the University of Alabama. He was a long-time educator for the Marshall County School System. He taught at DAR in Grant and was in administration at Asbury, Brindlee Mountain High School, and Douglas High School. Many graduates from DAR from the 1970’s to the 1990’s fondly remember him as their driver’s education teacher.
Mr. Yarbrough loved fishing, tennis, running, watching football, and spending time with family. He was the cornerstone of the Yarbrough family. Each year he planned a large family vacation that could include the whole family. He would usually begin planning for the next trip as soon as that one ended. His main concern in life was ensuring that his family was happy. He was a kind and outgoing person. He had a natural way of highlighting the good in others and making other people feel good about themselves.
Mr. Yarbrough was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April 2020. Due to the COVID pandemic, he went to all his surgeries and cancer treatments alone. He never lost hope. He continued to go fishing and he walked around four miles a day up until the last few months prior to his death. His family believes his positive outlook and desire to maintain physical health enabled him to live longer with this diagnosis. The family would like to express gratitude to Dr. Jonathan Storey and the staff at the Marshall Cancer Care Center. They treated Dad with dignity. He often came home and relayed details of their kindness towards him.
Mr. Yarbrough was 74 years old at the time of his death. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. James Thomas Yarbrough and Mrs. Clara Ramsey Yarbrough. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Brenda Yarbrough; son, James Yarbrough; daughter, Kristy Smith; and grandchildren, Anna Kate Brock, Tommy Smith, and Brodie Yarbrough. He is also survived by his sister, Doris Bryant (Kerry), and his brother, Jim Yarbrough, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Mr. Yarbrough stated he didn’t want a funeral or a memorial service. He is being cremated. The family will have a private goodbye at a later date.
David “Dumas” Walker
Albertville
David “Dumas” Walker, 70, of Albertville, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
His funeral service will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Pleasant Hill #1 Cemetery. Rev. Craig Vaughn and Rev. Chris Gilbert will be officiating. Visitation will be 2:30 until 4 Wednesday before the service.
Mr. Walker is survived by his wife, Sandra Walker; daughters, Tonya McCullars (Paul), Tracy Martin, and Shannon Kemp; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, J. T. Walker (Wanda), and Terry Walker (Gwen); sisters, Wanda Lee (Odell), Gaynell Young (Jimmy), and Dorothy Edmonds; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Bobby Joe “B.J.” Horton
Sand Valley
Mr. Bobby Joe (B.J.) Horton, of Sand Valley, died May 27, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Ella Burks Horton; two sons, Brad Horton (Susan), of Guntersville, and Brian Horton (Melinda), of Fort Payne; son-in-law, Bob Gray, of Rainsville; sister, Betty Baswell, of Cullman; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial followed in Mount Hermon Cemetery.
Charles Edward Pate
Albertville
Charles Edward Pate, 70, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Albertville Nursing Home.
His funeral service was Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Douglas Cemetery. Rev. Denise Jones officiated the service.
He is survived by his son, Charles Ray Pate (Mendy); two grandchildren; sister, Brenda Rogers; and brothers, Thomas Pate (Kathy) and Roy Pate (Emily).
In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to the family.
Elizabeth “Liz” Mullinax
Albertville
Elizabeth “Liz” Mullinax, 59, of Albertville, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at her residence.
Her funeral service was Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel, with burial at Liberty Cemetery at Aroney. Rev. Ricky Holland officiated.
Liz is survived by her husband, Danny Mullinax; sons, Travis Anthony Shelton, and Daniel Wesley Mullinax (Michelle); daughter, Brandy Nichole Mullinax Alpers (Rachel); six grandchildren; and a brother, Frankie Lazzara.
Cindy Curry Rains
Albertville
Cindy Curry Rains, 58, of Albertville, died May 29, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service will be Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.
Survivors include her husband, Scottie Simpson; daughters, Mackenzie Rains (Eddie Bost), Jessica Simpson (Jason Edmonds) and Ashley Mahathey (Chris); son, Tyler Rains (Jenny); sister-in-law, Amanda Clark (Jeff); brother-in-law, Chris White (Angela); 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Gary Spencer Lesley
Warrior
Gary Spencer Lesley, 44, of Warrior, died May 28, 2022, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jeff Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his spouse, Brett Lesley; daughters, Morgan Berry, Madilyn Lesley and Isla Lesley; sons, Harley Lesley, Riley Lesley, Jordan Lesley and Blake Lesley; mother, Barbara Stone; sisters, Teressa Hall and Christie Garrison (Rodney); brothers, William Lesley (Kaitlin), Heath Lesley, Ronnie Lesley (Emma) and Shannon Lesley (Sierra); and two grandchildren.
Jill Kelly
Crossville
Jill Kelly, 67, of Crossville, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services were Saturday, May 28, 2022, at W.T. Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Willis Kelly and Paul Vick officiating. Burial was in Skirum Cemetery.
Survivors include a sister, Gina (Mike) Grant; and a niece.
Shawn Paul Love
Crossville
Mr. Shawn Paul Love, 31, of Crossville, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Graveside services were Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Liberty Cemetery at Painter. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel assisted the family. Bro. Jamey Gilbert officiated the service.
Survivors include daughters, Kimberly Love and Kyntlee Love; son, Kylan Love; father, Paul Love; mother, Tina Harris; sisters, Kisha Love, Alyssa Brown, and Kim Love; brothers, Derek Bradford, Kenny Bradford, Austin Love, Calab Love, Kenneth Love, Dewayne Buttram, and William Fraley; grandmother, Sandra Wright; uncle, Michael Clayton; and aunts, Darlene Miller and Kayla Gass
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.