This is an opinion column.
I remember my first day at The Reporter, Sept. 1, 2019. I arrived at the office, a bit nervous and sweaty, ready to get back into the reporting game after a year and a half of photographing cars and two years working in an Amazon warehouse in South Carolina.
My first story here was a preview of the 22nd annual United Way Day of Caring; my first column, an introduction of myself. In rereading that, I can remember the uncertainty and hesitation I still felt about the job and having moved to a new state, to a city I never even heard of until a few months prior.
But it wasn’t long before I got the hang of things, got to know the area and met a lot of great people. Then Taylor left, and I took his spot in the editor’s chair. Now, three years later, things have nearly come full circle.
Taylor is back, and the time for me to take my leave of The Reporter has come.
On Friday after deadline, after the last page was sent off to the printers, I officially relinquished my duties as The Reporter’s news editor to begin a new chapter in my career.
I’ve accepted a position with 1819 News to help them cover north Alabama as well as the rest of the state. They’ve got a good team and a passion to be a true Alabama news website, one that actually cares about the state it serves.
Still, much like the decision to take the job here in the first place, choosing to leave wasn’t easy. Whether or not it’s always shown, I’ve loved my job here and have put much of my heart and soul into my work. Naturally, I think, I still feel a bit of ownership of the paper, so I’ve had a hard time letting go.
But the opportunity with 1819 News is truly a great one, something, like Ron said in his recent goodbye column, I couldn’t pass up. So I have peace about moving on, but will miss the small, wonderful family here at the paper as well as the kind, loyal readers.
But you won’t be getting rid of me completely. You may still see me around town covering local news for The Reporter when I can, and hopefully you will still be reading my commentary in the editorial section from time to time, whether you’re a fan or a devoted hater.
I hope I’ve been able to elevate the paper with my reporting and that I served you readers well in telling you the news, even, or especially, the stuff you might not have wanted to hear. That was my intention anyway.
In these ever crazy times, I encourage you to keep supporting your community by reading your local newspaper. The team here works tirelessly every week, from sales to editorial to the delivery drivers, because they believe in what they do. They do what they do for you, because they are you, and this is their community too.
Thank you all for giving me the opportunity to serve at such a fine establishment, for the skills I’ve learned and the relationships I’ve made.
This isn’t so much a goodbye as it is to see you later and elsewhere.
Daniel Taylor is news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
