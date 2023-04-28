You never know what treasures you might find at Unclaimed Baggage, especially Saturday, when you must might find a best friend.
Second Chance Shelter of Boaz is teaming up with Unclaimed Baggage and Reclaimed for Good in honor of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day Saturday, April 29.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Unclaimed Baggage at 509 Willow Street, Scottsboro there will be pets from Second Chance Shelter available for adoption.
Here are the pet adoption details:
• $60 Adoption Fee
• All pets will be spayed/neutered
• All pets will have up-to-date vaccinations
• All pets are microchipped
• Receive an Unclaimed Baggage "swag bag" when you claim a furry friend! Will include: A reusable Unclaimed Baggage shopping tote, 25% off one-item coupon, Unclaimed Baggage sticker, free drink at Cups Cafe, and, of course, treats for your new best friend
Unclaimed Baggage offers items for sale obtained from lost and unclaimed luggage, purchased from airlines.
Store hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, with the adoption event beginning at 10 a.m.
