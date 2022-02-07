All season long coaches talked about wanting to play their best basketball come February.
February is here, and starting Monday night, teams will put their seasons on the line as the high school basketball postseason kicks off with area tournaments.
This year, five Sand Mountain teams earned the right to host their respective area tournament by finishing first during the regular season, with two of those schools earning an all-important bye into the tournament finals.
The opening round games of the area tournament are win or go home, while a team reaching the finals, is ensured one more game as the area finals determine matchups for the follow week’s sub-regional round, where spots in Jacksonville will be at stake.
5A Area 13 features four local teams, each led by a school having some of the best seasons in school history.
The girl’s side features Sardis as the No. 1 seed after a 23-7 regular season that saw them capture the first area title in a number of years, as well as their first-ever Etowah County championship. Sardis opens its postseason run on Monday in the first game of the tournament at 6 p.m. against Crossville, who Sardis swept during the regular season. The winner of that game will face the winner of Boaz and Douglas, who will square off later Monday night. Those two teams split a pair during the regular season, each team winning at home. The two winners will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the finals at Sardis.
The boy’s tournament is slated to start Tuesday, and will be hosted by Douglas, who posted a 21-4 mark as well as a 6-0 area record to earn they top seed. They’ll take on Crossville on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., who they swept during the regular season.
That game’s winner will face the Boaz-Sardis winner in Tuesday’s 7 p.m. game. Boaz earned a sweep of the Lions during the regular season to finish as the area’s No. 2 seed. The final round is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Douglas regardless of Tuesday’s winners.
In 3A Area 12, the Geraldine Bulldog boys are set to host following a 6-0 run in area play. With the top-seed, Geraldine will open its run Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. against Collinsville. Should Geraldine win that game, they would take on the Hokes Bluff-Glencoe winner, who are slated to face each other Tuesday after Geraldine’s game. The finals are set for 6 p.m. Friday.
The Geraldine girls finished the regular season with the No. 3 seed in 3A Area 12, and will travel to Collinsville for their area tournament, starting Monday. Host Collinsville opens the tournament against Glencoe at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Geraldine game. Monday’s winner will meet in the finals on Thursday, slated for a 6 p.m. tip.
The Guntersville basketball teams were two of the big winners thanks to earning the top seed in 5A Area 14. With just three teams in the area, the top seeds received a bye into the finals, and with it, an automatic berth into the sub-regional round. With 5A Area 14 featuring the same opening round matchup in both brackets, Brewer against Fairview, both opening games will be played Monday at Fairview, starting at 5 p.m.
The winners will face the Guntersville girls on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Guntersville, and the Guntersville boys on Friday in Guntersville at 7 p.m.
Albertville’s teams will face a big test next week, with each team in an area tournament featuring at least one Top-10 team in 7A.
The girls will open tournament play on Tuesday night at Sparkman High as the No. 2 seed, and will take on Huntsville High at 7:30 p.m. The two teams split during the regular season, each team grabbing a win at home. Sparkman faces Grissom in the first game Tuesday at 6 p.m., with the finals set for Thursday at 6 p.m.
On the boy’s side, the Aggies face a big challenge in an area tournament that features three Top-10 ranked 7A teams. Albertville will be the No. 4 seed and is slated to face host No. 1 Huntsville at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, with the winner of that game advancing to Friday’s final to take on the Grissom-Sparkman winner.
With 7A only having 32 teams across the state, a win in the opening round also secures a spot in the Regional round at Jacksonville State.
In 3A Area 14, both Fyffe and Asbury will be faced with the tough task of trying to tackle a pair of Top-10 ranked Plainview teams.
The girl’s tournament starts Monday at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum, with host Plainview taking on Asbury, followed by Sylvania facing Fyffe. Plainview swept Asbury during the regular season, while Sylvania earned a pair of wins over Fyffe.
On the boy’s side, Plainview will take on Fyffe in the first game Tuesday after sweeping the Red Devils during the regular season. Asbury had a strong regular season and grabbed the area’s No. 2 seed, and is set to face Sylvania in the second game. Asbury swept both games from Sylvania during the regular season.
West End will look to keep its seasons alive in the 2A Area 11 tournament, but faces a tall task in both brackets.
The girls finished as the No. 3 seed and will face Southeastern on Monday at 6 p.m. with the winner advancing to Wednesday’s finals to face the Locus Fork-Cleveland winner.
On the boy’s side, the Patriots are the No. 4 seed and will need to spring an upset against host Cleveland in the first game Tuesday. The winner will advance to Thursday’s finals to take on the Southeastern-Locust Fork winner.
All game times and dates are subject to change. For ticket information and policies, please contact your local school.
5A Area 13
Boys at Douglas
Tuesday, Feb 8
1 Douglas vs 4 Crossville, 5:30 p.m.
2 Boaz vs 3 Sardis, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb 11
Finals, 6 p.m.
Girls at Sardis
Monday, Feb 7
1 Sardis vs 4 Crossville, 6 p.m.
2 Boaz vs 3 Douglas, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb 10
Finals, 6 p.m.
3A Area 12
Boys at Geraldine
Tuesday, Feb 8
1 Geraldine vs 4 Collinsville, 5:30 p.m.
2 Hokes Bluff vs 3 Glencoe 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb 11
Finals, 6 p.m.
Girls at Collinsville
Monday, Feb 7
1 Collinsville vs 4 Glencoe, 5:30 p.m.
2 Hokes Bluff vs 3 Geraldine, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb 10
Finals, 6 p.m.
3A Area 14
Boys at Plainview
Tuesday, Feb 8
1 Plainview vs 4 Fyffe, 5:30 p.m.
2 Asbury vs 3 Sylvania, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb 10
Finals, 7 p.m.
Girls at Plainview
Monday, Feb 7
1 Plainview vs 4 Asbury, 5:30 p.m.
2 Sylvania vs 3 Fyffe, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb 10
Finals, 5:30 p.m.
5A Area 14
Boys Final at Guntersville
Monday, Feb 7
3 Brewer at 2 Fairview, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb 11
1 Guntersville vs Fairview/Brewer winner, 7 p.m.
Girls Final at Guntersville
Monday, Feb 7
3 Brewer at 2 Fairview, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb 10
1 Guntersville vs Fairview/Brewer winner, 6 p.m.
2A Area 11
Boys at Cleveland
Tuesday, Feb 8
1 Cleveland vs 4 West End, 6 p.m.
2 Southeastern vs 3 Locust Fork, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb 10
Finals, 6 p.m.
Girls at Locust Fork
Monday, Feb 7
1 Locust Fork vs 4 Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
2 Southeastern vs 3 West End, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb 9
Finals, 6 p.m.
7A Area 7
Boys at Huntsville
Wednesday, Feb 9
1 Huntsville vs 4 Albertville, 6 p.m.
2 Grissom vs 3 Sparkman, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb 11
Finals, 7 p.m.
Girls at Sparkman
Tuesday, Feb 8
1 Sparkman vs 4 Grissom, 6 p.m.
2 Albertville vs 3 Huntsville, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb 10
Finals, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.