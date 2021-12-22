Seven players from the Sand Mountain region earned the state’s highest honor for football this past weekend, being named to the All-State teams for their respective classes following their efforts this season.
A trio of players, Raygan Edmondson of Douglas in 5A, and the Fyffe duo of Tucker Wilks and Austin Mulligan in 3A each earned first-team honors, while four others, Logan Pate and Brandon Fussell of Guntersville, Thad Pearce of West End, and Korbyn Pitts of Boaz, each earned second-team honors in their classes.
According to each of their coaches, the simplest way to describe each athlete and their impact on the field was that they went out and made plays, often times on both sides of the ball.
For Fyffe, Wilks, just a freshman was named first-team 3A on the offensive line, while Mulligan was named first-team defensive line.
“Tucker Wilks was a very unusual ninth grader, in a good way,” Fyffe coach Paul Benefield said. “He was the best lineman on both sides of the ball and played really, really hard and got better as the year went on. Mulligan was somebody that was a force on defense. Being so tall, long-armed, and rangey, he could mess up the quarterback throwing lanes. He made a lot of tackles, hurried the quarterback, he was a force and did a lot of things that don’t show up in the stats.”
For Mulligan, Benefield said his rise to the All-State level is one of perseverance, continuing to work over his four years for the Red Devils, using his combination of speed and strength that eventually matched up with his size.
Wilks will be counted on as a leader for the Red Devils over his next three seasons, with Benefield noting that he’ll likely be moved around along the defensive line in the years to come to prevent teams from being able to avoid him.
Edmondson, who entered his senior year as one of the best basketball players in the area, hadn’t played football since seventh grade, but once coach Brandon Lyles convinced him to join the football team, it was immediately obvious how good an athlete and teammate he was.
“He was not just a great player, but a great leader for our guys,” Lyles said. “We got him to come out and I knew what a great athlete he was, but I didn’t understand how much of a great player he was as far as being a leader and bringing it to practice every day, and a lot of our kids followed in those footsteps, so you didn’t just get a great player, you got a great role model too.”
Edmondson had a bit of a feeling out process early in the season, but once he settled in became unguardable at times, finishing with 60 catches for 1,078 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus another two rushing scores on the ground, as well as a kickoff return for a touchdown. His efforts helped the Eagles to a 6-5 year, the first winning season and playoff appearance for the school since 1998, and the program’s first All-State football selection since 2004.
“When he came out in the spring and around the start of the year he was a little unsure, he knew how talented he was, but from a physical standpoint I don’t’ think he knew how dominant he could be,” Lyles added. “You could see him continue and come on and physically realize he could play the game at a high level. He was really dominant for us in the second half of the season.”
For the Guntersville Wildcats, when the offense needed a big play or the tough yards, more often than not, it was running back Logan Pate and receiver Brandon Fussell who got the call.
Pate was named second-team running back for 5A, rushing for 1,490 yards and 27 touchdowns, while adding four more touchdowns as a passer and receiver.
Pate finished his career second all-time in rushing for the Wildcats.
“We tried to find balance on offense and for four years we felt we could run the ball, and Logan was our primary rusher those four years, but he was dependable and runs hard,” Guntersville coach Lance Reese said. “He’s a north-south runner, so he was going to get those tough yards.”
Fussell, a junior, was one of two two-way players for the Wildcats, finishing as the team’s leading receiver with 1,009 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also grabbing seven interceptions on defense, earning second-team wide receiver honors.
“It’s really rare to have a two-way player,” Reese said of Fussell. But Brandon is such a great athlete that he can impact both sides of the ball. He’s a really physical tackler, then offense he utilizes his speed to be that vertical threat.”
The pair helped Guntersville to a 9-2 record this season that included a nine-game winning streak and an undefeated run in Region play.
Both Pate and Fussell are multi-sport standouts, with Pate a key member of the Guntersville baseball team, and Fussell one of the top guards in the region for the Wildcat basketball team.
Despite playing in an offense that liked to be run-heavy, West End receiver Thad Pearce was such a big play threat that first-year coach Derrick Sewell made it a point to find a way to get him touches whenever possible.
The junior wideout turned that big-play ability in a season that saw 54 catches for 755 yards and nine scores on offense, plus scores on special teams as a return. Pearce also played defensive back for the Patriots this season.
“The impressive thing is we knew he was our big play guy, and the opponent knew it too and they would scheme to take him away and each week he still managed to make big plays,” Sewell said. “He’s very deserving of this honor and it’s a testament to his hard work paying off. Thad has excellent top end speed and very good hands. Being able to have big play opportunities during a game is one thing, but having a guy who can take advantage of those opportunities and create is a big deal. We were able to create opportunities for him with quick screens, pre-snap RPOs, toss sweeps and just one on one go balls. It’s important to any offense to make sure you stress the defense by getting your playmaker in space in a variety of ways.”
With a senior season still ahead, Sewell hopes to see Pearce continue his growth as a leader both on and off the field, and thinks his ability can help elevate those around him.
At the start of the season, Boaz defensive back Korbyn Pitts was a role player looking for a chance to make an impact, when his efforts in practice and an injury thrust him into the starting lineup in the third game of the year.
All Pitts did with that opportunity was snag seven interceptions, setting a new school record for the Pirates, leaving coach Jeremy Sullivan to describe him as a, ‘ball magnet.’
“It seems like the ball always finds him,” Sullivan said. “He ended up with seven interceptions and set the school record, and didn’t even start the first two games of the year. He was a backup for us and just kept working, and after the second game he earned a starting spot. He got a chance because of an injury and made the most of his opportunity, and really did a good job down the stretch of making plays and creating turnovers. In practice it seemed like he always found a way to come up with the ball. He plays it so well in the air and was always in the right place, and reading routes, and putting himself in position. He’d shown that in practice, and then it all came from that.”
Sullivan said Pitts will be counted on to be a key cog of the Pirate defense next season, with hope that the offseason will give him a chance to be bigger and stronger, and more a force on defense in helping against the run.
All-State players were nominated by coaches and area sports writers, with the Alabama Sports Writers Association voting on the final teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.