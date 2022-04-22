This is an opinion piece.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Albertville attorney John Gullahorn spent two years as president-elect of the University of Alabama National Alumni Association.
After waiting patiently, John officially took over as NAA president during Alabama’s A-Day festivities last weekend.
On Thursday, April 28, the Marshall County Alabama Alumni Club will host a reception honoring John for his new role. The event, which features business casual attire, will take place from 5-7 p.m. in the Inspire Conference Room of Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater in Albertville.
John has worked tirelessly through the years on behalf of the Marshall County Alabama Alumni Club, the National Alumni Association and the university. He’s helped raised thousands and thousands of dollars in scholarships to send local students to the university, and he’s traveled countless miles to speak about the benefits and impact of the NAA.
Anyone looking for a role model when it comes to being an ambassador for the NAA and the Capstone needs to look no further than John Gullahorn. I don’t know what the university looks for in candidates for its board of trustees, but I think John’s qualifications make him a perfect candidate whenever there’s an opening for this district.
Ben Shurett, a former publisher of The Reporter, was the last National Alumni Association president from Sand Mountain. Ben served from 2009-10, a year that produced the first of the Alabama football program’s six national championships under coach Nick Saban.
Here’s hoping John’s tenure as president sees the Crimson Tide football team add another national title to its trophy case.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
