Area swimmers put their skills on display following the Fourth of July, taking home a number of medals and seeing dozens qualify following the conclusion of the Alabama Recreation and Parks District II swim meet, held July 8-9 at the Boaz Recreation Center.
Over 20 gold medals were captured by area swimmers in the next to last event of the season for the ARPA schedule, including a number of standouts who captured multiple first-place finishes at the event.
Adam Holbrook of Boaz shined at the event, capturing four gold medals and a silver, winning three individual events, the 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard butterfly, and 50-yard backstroke, while also participating on the winning 200-yard medley team in the 15- to 18-year-old age group.
Other gold medal winners on that 200-yard medley team were Jude Burlison, Jack Whitmire, and Reese Cobb.
Cobb would add a second gold medal to his weekend with a victory in 100-yard individual medley.
Karsyn Walker, also of Boaz, collected three individual medals in the girls 11- to 12-year-old age group. Walker took home the gold in the 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard butterfly, and 100-yard freestyle, where she beat out the runner-up by just two one-hundredths of a second in the closest race of the weekend.
Kai Walker, another Boaz swimmer, also finished the meet with a trio of gold medals, excelling in the boys 9-and-10-year-old classification. Kai won the 100-yard individual medley by more than eight seconds, while also winning the 50-yard backstroke, and the 100-yard freestyle by nearly five seconds.
Phoenix Jones of Boaz was another gold medalist as one of the youngest swimmers at the meet, winning the boys 6-and-under 25-yard freestyle event by over two seconds.
Peyton Troxtel and Jonathan Giddens, both of Boaz, gave the Barracudas a one-two finish in the boys 13-and-14-year-old 50-yard butterfly, with Troxtel beating out his teammate for gold by just over half a second.
Giddens would later go on to capture his own gold medals by taking the 50-yard backstroke by more than a second, then adding a second in the 100-yard freestyle event, where he won by less than a second in one of the longest, closest races at the meet.
That haul of gold medals helped the Barracuda boys team to a third-place team finish at the event, scoring a total of 347 points. The Madison Dolphins were the meet winners on the boys side with 579 points, with Cullman finishing as the runner-up at 443. The Barracuda girls finished the meet with a Top-5 showing, scoring 170.5 points.
A series of Guntersville swimmers were also gold medal winners from the meet, with Matthew Alred, who was victorious in the boys 8-and-under 25-yard breaststroke, and Michael Alred winning the boys 9-and-10-year-old 50-yard breaststroke events. John Kirk Flanagan was the winner of the boys 8-and-under 25-yard freestyle event.
Those medals helped the Guntersville Aquacats take fifth on the boys side with 194.5 points.
On the girls side, Tessa Kate Watkins was crowned champion of the girls 8-and-under 25-yard butterfly event, winning by over a second, then added a second gold medal to her day in the 25-yard backstroke, nipping the runner-up by a mere five one-hundredths of a second.
The Guntersville Aquacat girls went on to finish fourth at the meet, scoring 193.5 points, while the Madison Dolphins completed the team sweep, and Cullman took home second on the girls side as well.
All winners, in addition to a number of other qualifiers, some going as deep as 26 in certain events, qualified for the ARPA State Finals Swim Meet, which is set to be held July 22-23 in Opelika.
