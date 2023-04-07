Momma’s favorite holiday was Easter. A couple weeks before, she ordered us new dresses from the Sears and Roebuck catalog…I always wanted a pink one. She always bought one of those PAAS kits and colored eggs with me on the Saturday before and fixed my Easter basket…we didn’t rely on the big rabbit to bring it. Then, she spent hours in the kitchen preparing a big meal for us to enjoy after church on Sunday…a big, juicy ham, enough potato salad to feed the neighborhood and a three-layer coconut cake.
But none of those things were the reason my mother loved Easter. She adored it because her faith was her world and every aspect of her life revolved around that devotion. Easter Sunday was sacred and represented everything she believed in.
The entire week leading up to Easter, she fasted on water and unsalted crackers. She still cooked breakfast, lunch and supper for me and Daddy, but she stood quietly at the sink sipping water while we feasted on her good Southern cooking. I worried about her not eating and was afraid she would get sick. I’ve never fasted in my life unless you count the time I went four hours without anything to eat or drink when I was stuck on the highway in a snowstorm a few years ago.
During those six days, she spent long hours on her knees praying…morning, noon and night. I remember kneeling beside her and watching her shed enough tears to fill a river. She wept so freely it frightened me. She prayed for our family, her friends, the church and our world. She thanked God over and over for sending His son to us and she cried about all the pain and horrors that Jesus suffered for all of us.
During that week, if she wasn’t praying or cooking and cleaning for all of us, Momma was reading her Bible. She studied every detail of what transpired in those last days leading up to the resurrection. I remember as a small child, I didn’t understand much of what she did. She seemed sad and in grieving for a lost loved one.
But then, everything changed on Sunday morning. When I woke up on Easter, Momma was smiling again. Her eyes were wet with tears of joy and she seemed like the load of the world was lifted off her shoulders. She sat with us at the table and ate a big breakfast of her homemade biscuits and gravy, bacon and fried eggs and she drank plenty of her beloved Maxwell House that she had missed all week.
The tomb was empty and Jesus had risen, she told me numerous times while getting us all ready for church in our new clothes. She hummed hymns like “Victory in Jesus” and “Because He Lives” and was as excited as a kid on Christmas morning. Easter Sunday at church was easily her favorite service of the year.
In the car on the way to the sanctuary, she talked about how Jesus had died and risen for us because He loved us. She told me that through His death and resurrection we could receive forgiveness for our sins and more importantly we could have eternal life with Him.
I am so blessed to have been raised by such a Godly woman. Every day of the year, my mother prayed. She wore out her knees talking to the good Lord. Sometimes she prayed for half an hour, sometimes it was just a few minutes, but she never faltered.
The definitive example of her Christianity though was during the week of Easter. She fasted, she read her Bible and she prayed. She was steadfast and sincere, and her faith was strong. She led through example while raising me and my three siblings and taught us the right path to take in life.
This year, as you dye Easter eggs and hide them with your youngsters, stop and think about the real reason for this holiday.
Bake a ham and make that potato salad, but remember what transpired to create this occasion.
Easter is not as commercially celebrated as Christmas or even Independence Day and it seems like as the years go by, it gets less and less attention and recognition.
But as Christians, this is our day. It’s the day to celebrate the promise of our eternal home in heaven.
I have thought about my sweet mother so much this past week.
I don’t think I will ever have the faith she did…but every day of my life since I was a small child, I have vowed that when I grow up…I want to be just like her.
And that is good parenting.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.