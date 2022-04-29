A pair of Sand Mountain teams are on to the next round of the AHSAA soccer playoffs after victories Thursday night that couldn’t have gone more different in how they closed the games out.
The Guntersville girls and Crossville boys both dominated the time of possession battles Thursday, but Guntersville was forced to sweat out a 2-1 victory over upset-minded St. Clair County while Crossville poured it on in the second half thanks to a massive game from Rodolfo Balcazar, leading the Lions to a 5-1 win over Oneonta.
From the opening whistle, host Guntersville dominated St. Clair County in terms of possession, chances, shots on target, and for the better part of 20-plus minutes, had nothing to show for it.
The Wildcats had a pair of chances bang off the crossbar, while the St. Clair County keeper made a handful of saves that kept the Fighting Saints in the game.
With just over 15 minutes left in the first half, the Wildcats finally broke through when Lanie Willis corralled a ball near the top of the box and let a shot go that arched over the keeper’s reach for a 1-0 lead. From there, Guntersville began to pour it on, continuing to pressure the Saints and looking primed to blow the game open.
St. Clair County had other ideas late in the first half however, taking advantage of one of just a handful of opportunities they had in the game, and turning a Guntersville turnover deep in their own half into a tying goal with just under five minutes to play in the first half.
Tied 1-1 out of the halftime break, Guntersville again controlled the play for the majority of the second half, when again it was Willis who found a way to put the Wildcats in front.
After getting possession near mid-field, the Wildcats used tic-tac-toe passing that sent Willis down the middle of the St. Clair County defense and into the box, where she put a left-footed shot past the keeper’s left hand for what proved to be the winning goal.
From there, the Wildcats pulled back to try and stymie any St. Clair County offensive chances, but with less than four minutes to play, the guests nearly forced extra time.
Following a foul outside the box, the Saints put a shot on the Guntersville net that hit off the crossbar and fell back into the box, where a scrum of players eventually saw the Wildcats clear the ball, putting a halt to what ended up being the final chance for St. Clair Shores.
The win advances the Wildcats to the Round of 16, where they will await the winner of tonight’s Leeds-Jacksonville game. A time and date for the second round game had not been set as of The Reporter’s Friday deadline, but the game will take place at Guntersville High School.
While Guntersville’s match went down to the wire, the Crossville boys continued to pour it on in the second half against Oneonta, led by the game of a lifetime from Balcazar.
Balcazer tallied four times in the win, including the final two goals to take what had been a 1-0 deficit and eventually a 3-1 Crossville lead with around 30 minutes left in the match, to a convincing 5-1 final.
Balcazar was the beneficiary of fluid passing on the fourth goal, finding himself on the end of a ball in the box where he smashed a right-foot shot past the Oneonta keeper. Less than 10 minutes later. Balcazar did it himself, streaking down the left sideline, cutting towards the middle, and putting a shot from a sharp angle into the net to cap the scoring before he was lifted for a sub.
In addition to Balcazar’s night, Justo Díaz netted the other goal for the Lions in the win.
With the win, Crossville advances to the Round of 16, where they will host Carver Birmingham on Monday night at 7 p.m. Carver earned its spot in the second round with a 7-0 drubbing of White Plains on Thursday, scoring five goals in the first half.
The two teams met in the state quarterfinals last year at Carver, where Crossville dominated to the tune of a 6-0 victory.
In the final game to be played Thursday night, the Douglas girls went on the road and faced a tall-task in the Westbrook Christian Warriors. The hosts controlled play from the start, claiming a 4-0 win to bring an end to the Eagles’ season. Douglas concludes the year with a record of 10-5.
With three games complete, three more games are on the schedule in the coming days. The Guntersville boys will hit the road Saturday for a 4/5A playoff game against Westbrook Christian at 5 p.m.
The 1-3A playoffs are slated to start on Monday and Tuesday, where both Susan Moore teams will be in action. The Bulldog girls will host Weaver on Monday night at 6:30 p.m., while the boys will travel to Donoho for a match at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
