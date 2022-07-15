A large brush fire will be left to burn itself out in the Alder Springs community.
Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department Chief James Edwards said a brush fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a large area – estimated to be equal to the length of two football fields – full of brush and tree limbs. The brush pile is believed to be the dumping site of a tree trimming business. However, an investigation into ownership of the land is ongoing.
Mutual aid was sought from Asbury, Beulah, Douglas and Pleasant Grove volunteer fire departments.
The fire was in a wooded area near Valley View and Edison Road, Edwards said.
“The Alabama Forestry Commission is still on the scene placing fire breaks,” Edwards said. “We don’t know the cause yet.
“Forestry is keeping it under control for now.
“We will keep monitoring it, but we will have to let it burn out. That will take time. If you see visible flames, know it is part of this fire.”
Edwards said the Forestry Commission, state Fire Marshal and other agencies are investigating the fire and are attempting to pinpoint a cause.
Wednesday’s fire was the second in 24 hours for the Alder Springs department. Edwards said crews fought a house fire at about midnight Wednesday. The fire injured an adult male and a male child. A female child died as a result of the fire at Marshall Medical Center South. A third child was able to escape the home.
