Fall camp kicked off this week for six of the Sand Mountain Reporter’s high school football teams, with the remaining four set to start their fall session beginning Monday.
One of the surest signs that high school football is just around the corner came Thursday morning at the annual Marshall County Football Media Day hosted by WQSB and held at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville.
The coaches for the eight Marshall County schools each weighed in on what lies ahead for their teams as the first games are now just three weeks away, with many set to play jamboree games in two weeks.
Here’s what the five coaches in The Reporter’s coverage area had to say, presented in alphabetical order:
Albertville
Second-year head coach Chip English said that his first season at the helm of the Aggies left a bad taste in his and the players’ mouths, but that he has seen major strides from what he expects to be another young team.
The Aggies will return roughly six starters on both sides of the ball, but English noted that a number of sophomores and even some freshmen have impressed early and will vie for playing time.
“We are going to put some returning starters on the field and some guys that have experience. We’re also going to put some young guys on the field too,” English said. “And we feel really good about those young guys, and they’re going to learn and develop as fast as we can put them through that process.
“They’ve come a long way. I’ve done this a couple times in regard to taking over a program and watching them grow — we’re definitely on track here at Albertville. Year 2 is going to look better than Year 1, and that’s going to look better in a lot of different ways.”
The Aggies opened fall camp on Tuesday and will face Oak Mountain in a jamboree in two weeks, then open the season on August 18 at home against Marshall County foe Arab.
Asbury
Despite smaller numbers, the Rams and head coach Chris Williams are excited about the new season, looking to build off last season’s two-win campaign, the first time in school history the Rams won multiple games in a season.
Adding to the excitement for the Rams is a move to a new region with less familiarity for their opponents and what Williams sees as an opportunity to be more competitive and win more games.
“We had around 25-26 kids out for the spring. I thought we had a really good spring,” Williams added.
“The kids bought in, worked hard in practice, we got to go to Crossville and play and had a couple really good series in the jamboree. And this summer we’ve been working hard. We’ve had around 16 to 18 at workouts, for us at a small school I thought that’s been great. We’re ready to start this coming Monday and go wide open.”
The Rams, due to playing Crossville in a spring game back in May, are set to start fall camp Monday and will open the season on August 19 at Gaston.
Boaz
The Pirates return 22 seniors under head coach Jeremy Sullivan and boast over 70 players on the roster, up from the usual of 60-ish players that’s been the norm. The Pirates will have a mix of youth and experience, with just four starters back on defense, with many of those spots set to be filled by sophomores, but a deep defense, particularly at the linebackers and the defensive line spots.
“I feel like we’ve had a pretty good summer of work, good attendance, good effort, good intensity,” Sullivan said. “This year, we play a jamboree so we started practice this week. It’s been a good first week so far. I feel like we’re heading in the right direction. Our kids our working hard and we’re looking forward to getting it started.”
Boaz was another school who opted out of the spring session, and will face Ashville at home on August 12 in a jamboree, then will open the season on August 19 with a road contest at Jacksonville.
Douglas
Head coach Brandon Lyles enters his third season at the helm of the Eagles and looks to build upon a 6-5 season that saw the Eagles make the playoffs for the first time in 23 seasons.
Douglas hopes it won’t be another 23 years between playoff appearances, and with 10 starters back on both sides of the ball, optimism is high that the Eagles can add to the foundation laid last season.
“We’re very excited about this season just getting started,” Lyles said. “We’ve had a great offseason as far as attendance goes. I would say we’re probably 90-plus of kids that need to be there, so that’s been good. Compared to my first year, we were lucky to have 15 to 17 kids there in the summer consistently.
“Weight room has been good for us in the offseason. We’ve been able to do some 7-on-7s this year and competed well at those. We’re really excited. After 7-on-7s it’s kind of a false sense, because it’s football but it’s not really football, so we’re ready to go out there and put the pads on and play.”
Douglas was one of the six teams who opted out of the spring, and will play a jamboree in two weeks, followed by the season opener on August 19 when they are set to host rival Susan Moore.
Guntersville
The reigning County and Region champion Wildcats will have their work cut out for them under head coach Lance Reese, who enters his 13th season at the helm.
Guntersville lost a number of key seniors and will see seven new starters on both sides of the ball, but Reese says their depth and getting players time and reps last season means those seven new starters won’t all be green, with a number of positions already locked up.
The Wildcats have just 11 seniors on this season’s squad.
“Last year we went 9-2, won the County, won the Region,” Reese said. “We lost seven guys on both sides of the ball, lost some really good players, several guys who were multi-year starters. But we’re excited about what we’ve got back. It’s our job as coaches to take these guys that we do have back and kind of tweak the offense and defense to what best meets their talents. You might see some different stuff from Guntersville we haven’t done in the past.”
The Wildcats opened practice on Monday, and will host New Hope in its jamboree on August 12, then are set to open the season on August 19 with a trip to Southside-Gadsden, who dropped back to 5A this season.
The Reporter’s annual football preview magazine will be released on Aug. 17 for subscribers only, with extra copies available at The Reporter’s office at 1603 Progress Drive in Albertville.
