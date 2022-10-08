BOAZ, Ala. — Arab scored on seven of eight first-half possessions en route to a 56-17 win over Boaz Friday in a Class 5A, Region 7 battle at Dr. L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium.
The Knights led 14-0 before the Boaz offense ran a play.
Drew Puccio returned the opening kickoff 37 yards to the 49-yard line.
Four plays later Drake Franklin scored the first of his four rushing touchdowns on the night, this one from 4 yards out. Aiden Wooten kicked the first of seven points-after for a 7-0 lead with 10:49 left in the first quarter.
Boaz fumbled the ensuing kickoff return and Josh Roe recovered for Arab at the Boaz 32.
Franklin scored on a 1-yard run on the fourth play of the drive at the 9:30 mark of the first.
After the two teams swapped punts, Boaz put together its first scoring drive.
Beginning at its 30, the Pirates picked up a first down to the 49 with a 6-yard run by Presley Fant and a 13-yard pass from Tyler Pierce to Gavin Smart.
But back-to-back holding penalties pushed the ball back to the 26.
Facing first-and-33, Pierce went deep to Smart, who hauled in the pass and raced 74 yards for the touchdown. Jose Arreguin’s PAT cut the lead to 14-7 with 4:45 left in the first.
Boaz attempted an onside kick but Arab recovered at the BHS 49.
It took Arab only two plays to answer the Boaz score. Aiden Cox threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Strickland. Wooten’s extra point pushed the Arab lead back to 14, 21-7, with 3:58 still remaining in the opening quarter.
On the Pirates’ third play of the next possession, Pierce was intercepted by Roe and Arab began its next scoring drive at the Boaz 35.
It took five plays and Franklin scored on a 2-yard run four seconds into the second quarter. Arab led 28-7 after Wooten’s PAT.
Boaz took the next possession 63 yards using nine plays for its next touchdown. Fant carried the ball six times on the drive for 42 yards, the last a 9-yard touchdown run.
Arreguin’s point after trimmed the lead to 28-14 with 7:02 left in the first half.
Arab would add three more touchdowns before halftime to lead 49-14 at intermission. All three scores were touchdown passes by Cox - 30 yards to Puccio, 79 yards to Brody McCain and 21 yards to Strickland.
Franklin scored the only touchdown in the third quarter on a 21-yard run.
The only points of the fourth quarter came on a 33-yard field goal by Arreguin.
Franklin carried the ball 20 times for 166 yards. Cox completed 14 of 18 passes for 273 yards.
For Boaz, Fant rushed for 110 yards on 27 carries.
Pierce was 12 of 23 for 167 yards. Smart caught eight passes for 126 yards.
Arab improved to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in region play. The Knights host Guntersville Friday.
Boaz, which fell to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the region, travels to Sardis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.