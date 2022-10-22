BOAZ, Ala. — With a dominating performance on both sides of the ball, the Boaz Pirates clinched a spot in the Class 5A state playoffs with a 37-0 shutout of Douglas on Friday at Dr. L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium.
The game was a winner-take-all contest, with the winner of this game being the fourth seed from Class 5A, Region 7. Boaz will travel to Russellville on Nov. 4 in the first round of the playoffs. Russellville is the Region 8 champion.
The Pirates asserted their will early in the game, leading 14-0 after a quarter and 24-0 at the half.
For the game, Boaz rolled up 411 yards of total offense while the Pirate defense held Douglas to four first downs and only 55 total yards.
Tristan Childers led the Boaz running game with 138 yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns. Quarterback Tyler Pierce completed 14 of 17 passes for 152 yards and two scores. Gavin Smart caught eight passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Boaz got the scoring started on its second offensive possession, driving 65 yards in six plays with Presley Fant scoring on a 14-yard run. Jose Arreguin kicked the PAT for a 7-0 lead with 5:15 left in the first quarter.
On the third play of the following Douglas possession, quarterback Eli Teal was intercepted by Korbyn Pitts at the Eagle 44-yard line. The interception was the 10th of Pitts’ career and gave him sole possession on the BHS career interceptions list. He added another pick at the end of the second quarter.
Boaz increased its lead six plays after Pitts’ first pick on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Pierce to Smart. Arreguin made it 14-0 with the point-after with 2:34 left in the first.
Arreguin kicked a 40-yard field goal with 7:03 left in the second quarter to push the lead to 17-0.
After Douglas went three-and-out and punted, Boaz went 55 yards in nine plays in a drive that was capped by Fant’s second touchdown of the game, this one an 18-yard pass from Pierce with 1:14 left in the first half. Arreguin’s point-after gave Boaz a 24-0 lead at the half.
Childers scored both of his touchdowns in the second half. The first on a 6-yard run with 1:45 left in the third quarter, capping a four-play, 62-yard drive. Childers’ second touchdown came on a 2-yard run with 9:26 left in the game, culminating a nine-play, 84-yard drive.
Jonathan Fountaine led Douglas with 67 yards on 18 carries.
Boaz, which improved to 3-6 overall and 3-3 in region play, travels to Lee-Huntsville on Friday, Oct. 28 to close out the regular season. That game will be played at Alabama A&M’s Lewis Crews Stadium.
Douglas fell to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in region play. The Eagles host North Sand Mountain on Oct. 28 to close out the season.
