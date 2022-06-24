A Madison couple was killed on Thursday in a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer.
According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesman, Marianne and Carl Esch were riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle around 4:40 p.m. on June 23 when they were struck by a tractor-trailer.
Marianne Esch, age 72, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on U.S. 72 near Rogersville.
Carl Esch, age 72, was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The ALEA spokesman said the tractor-trailer was being driven by Phillip Mayo, 60, of Albertville. Mayo was not injured according to reports.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.