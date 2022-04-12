When local animal control departments run out of space to house stray dogs and pets, it often has no choice but to euthanize animals after seven days to make room for others to have a chance at rescue. But thanks to a local shelter, many of those animals are given a “second chance” to find their forever home.
Doug and Wanda McGee own and operate Second Chance Animal Shelter in Boaz which helps care for and adopt out stray dogs. They would be busy enough, Doug said, if that’s all they did, but they also take in as many animals as they can from pounds in Marshall County to avoid them being out down.
Such was the case Monday morning when Second Chance had to scramble to find a place for 12 dogs that were dropped in their laps by animal control in Albertville and Boaz. Though that may seem like a lot of stray dogs to take in at once, Doug McGee said it’s not uncommon.
“It happens at least once a week where we’ll have a day like this,” he told The Reporter. “... It overloads us, but we make it happen somehow.”
Mr. McGee estimated the shelter’s ideal full capacity to be around 200 dogs, but it was housing 253 on Monday.
“A little over 100 [dogs] a month get moved out, but there’s always ones coming in,” he added.
He said they were able to find a room for those 12 dogs Monday, but there are already more lined up to be brought to his shelter.
“We’re trying our best to stay ahead of them, but it’s hard right now,” he said. “Especially when they come in 12 at a time… By Thursday we’ll have at least another 12 come from the local pounds.”
When asked where all of these animals are coming from, Doug McGee said it varies from lost pets who’ve slipped their fence to dogs deliberately discarded on the side of the road or business parking lot.
“People throw them out all the time,” he said. “Like at a Walmart parking lot … or Walgreens in Albertville. People will go dump them out and hope somebody will get them. Or churches. Every Sunday morning, just about, some church calls us because somebody left a box of puppies at the church and left them.”
With the amount of strays being brought in from the pound and elsewhere, he said the shelter has to stop taking in owner-surrendered pets.
“We don’t take them anymore because we’re trying to stay ahead of the pound,” Doug McGee said. “The pound dogs die. That’s just the way it works. At the end of seven days, a pound dog is put down… There’s too many dogs.”
One way the shelter makes space is by sending van loads of dogs to no-kill rescue shelters located around the country, including to Second Chance North, a volunteer organization in Wisconsin affiliated with the shelter in Boaz.
“Every month, we send about 20 to 25 dogs to Wisconsin, because up there they don’t have this problem,” he said, “because they regulate their breeders; they have spay and neuter ordinances; they have a lot of laws that we don’t have in place here.”
He said he’d like to see similar laws enacted in Alabama, but the main things the public can do to help now is to have their pet spayed or neutered and to look to their local animal shelter the next time they plan to adopt a pet.
“I understand people wanting a prime dog from breeders, but when you buy from a breeder, you’re really backing the system up,” Mr. McGee said. “If somebody takes one of our dogs, that opens up space for Wanda to go to the pound to pick up another one that’s getting ready to be put down… “Last month, we returned four dogs to their owners in Albertville. If we had not been here, those four downs would have been put down.”
Referring to the recent case in which a pitbull-mix named Havoc attacked and injured a woman in Guntersville, he said he hopes people become more aware of the overpopulation issues local shelters and the growing number of dogs in need.
“They make all this fuss over one dog that attacked somebody but nobody pays attention to the other [dogs in need],” he told The Reporter.
In a Facebook post, he added, “I find the case involving Havoc and all the media attention and outcry very interesting, but I also find it interesting that in the cases of dogs at local pounds all across the state that are destroyed every day. I hear little or nothing.”
If you may be interested in adopting or fostering a pet from Second Chance, visit their Facebook page or call 256-561-2411.
