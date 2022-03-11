This is an opinion piece.
One of Crossville graduate Robi Coker’s mentors is UAB men’s basketball coach Andy Kennedy. Robi spent time as coordinator of operations during Kennedy’s tenure at Ole Miss.
“Coach Kennedy said winners win and losers lose, and I’m a winner,” Robi told me once during a discussion about Kennedy’s coaching style. I believe Kennedy’s statement applies to Robi, because he’s certainly proven it true during his tenure as Plainview’s varsity boys basketball coach from 2013-22.
When Robi arrived in Rainsville, he inherited a program that had suffered four consecutive losing seasons and hadn’t won a DeKalb County Tournament championship since 1999.
The Bears ended that county tournament title drought in Robi’s second year, beating Geraldine on a putback at the buzzer to claim the 2015 crown.
This season, Plainview swept all the boys and girls DeKalb championships on the varsity and junior high levels, becoming the first program in the county to accomplish the impressive feat.
But the success of Robi’s program hasn’t stopped at the local level. On March 4, he guided the Bears to their third Class 3A State Tournament crown during his tenure with a 77-60 triumph over Winfield.
My friend DeWayne Patterson, the publisher of our sister paper the Jackson County Sentinel, posted on Facebook that Robi and late Pisgah coach Paul Cooley, an Arab native, are the only boys coaches at a Sand Mountain school to win three state crowns. Something tells me Robi isn’t finished collecting blue trophies with the Bears.
My first thoughts were of Gary Coker, Robi’s late father, when I learned the Bears had claimed the 2022 state title. Gary instilled his love of the game and his competitive spirit in Robi, and I know he would be beaming with pride in his son and the Bears.
Three of Robi’s assistant coaches have local ties.
Stanley Williams is a Crossville graduate whose son, Jonah, was a key player for the Bears’ title run. Robi’s cousin, John David Willoughby, is a Geraldine grad. Cameron Whitt is a Boaz alumnus who also coached one of the Bears’ junior high county champion boys teams.
I first referred to Robi as the “Skirum Sensation” in a column I wrote almost 19 years ago. He’s proud to be a native of the Skirum community.
Back then, I had confidence Robi would achieve sensational success in his career, and he’s proven me right. Gary is enshrined in the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame, and someday Robi will join him.
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
