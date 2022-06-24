The Albertville City Council is scheduled to discuss on Monday three multi-million-dollar business transactions that are designed to further expand local economic opportunities.
The issues were detailed in legal notices run in the classified section of The Reporter last week.
The notices stated the city council may seek general obligation warrants for two projects; one for a multipurpose building to complement the current Sand Mountain Park and the other to purchase a building from BAE Systems at the Albertville Airport. The project budgets were estimated not to exceed $15 million and $7 million, respectively.
Municipal investment banker David Langham who works with the City said a state economic development statute allows cities to borrow for economic purposes without affecting their borrowing status in other areas, such as paving or other municipal needs.
“In Alabama, cities — when they take on debt, they have the ability to classify that debt for purposes of economic development,” Langham told The Reporter. “…So these notices are basically the city’s first step in going through the legal process to do that.”
The third legal notice dealt with refinancing existing city debt up to $50 million, which could save the city money depending on market rates..
“That’s going to be very market condition driven,” Langham said. “If the market is in a good position for the city to save some money, they will take advantage of that. If not, no harm, no foul.
Regarding the multi-million dollar price tags for the other two notices, Langham said it’s possible the city could end up spending less, but either way, it’s in a strong financial position to cover the costs.
“You always have to set a number of ‘not to exceed,’” he said. “Based upon the city’s current financial condition … we feel very comfortable that on the $15 million, that we could spend up to that on the multipurpose facility… And the same thing with the $7 million based on what the city has been told by BAE that they believe the sale price will be.”
Whatever the cost of the BAE building may be at closing, it should be significantly lower than what it would take for the city to build a similar facility of its own, he added.
“So the city is looking at this as another economic development opportunity,” he said.
The city council will meet Monday night at 6:30 at the Albertville City Hall to discuss the transactions and other agenda items.
