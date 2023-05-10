John Hunt Soccer Complex, Huntsville

BOYS’ STATE SEMIFINALS

CLASS 6A

Fort Payne (24-2-2) vs. Homewood (18-4-2), Thur., May 11, Field 1, 1 p.m.

Calera (13-3-1) vs. Montgomery Academy (20-2-1) ), Thur., May 11, Field 2, 1 p.m.

CLASS 7A

Huntsville (13-8-4) vs. Oak Mountain (22-2-2), Thur., May 11, Field 1, 5 p.m.

Dothan (23-3-1) vs. Daphne (15-3-2), Thur., May 11, Field 2, 3 p.m.

CLASS 1A-3A

Tanner (20-5-0) vs. Westminster-Oak Mountain (11-9-2), Fri., May 12, Field 1, 11 a.m.

Tuscaloosa Academy (19-5-1) vs. St. Luke’s Episcopal (20-5-2), Fri., May 12, Field 2, 11 a.m.

CLASS 4A

Westminster Christian (16-6-0) vs. Westbrook Christian (11-9-3), Fri., May 12, Field 1, 3 p.m.

Oneonta (16-7-2) vs. Bayside Academy (15-1-3 Fri., May 12, Field 2, 3 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Guntersville (23-3-1) vs. John Carroll Catholic (18-7-3), Fri., May 12, Field 1, 7 p.m.

Elmore County (9-5-2) vs. Gulf Shores (22-6-0), Fri., May 12, Field 2, 7 p.m.

STATE FINALS

Class 7A Boys: Saturday, May 13, Field 1, 9 a.m.

Class 6A Girls: Saturday, May 13, Field 2, 9 a.m.

Class 7A Girls: Saturday, May 13, Field 1, 11 a.m.

Class 6A Boys: Saturday, May 13, Field 2, 11 a.m.

Class 1A-3A Girls: Saturday, May 13, Field 1, 1 p.m.

Class 4A Girls: Saturday, May 13, Field 2, 1 p.m.

Class 5A Girls: Saturday, May 13, Field 1, 3 p.m.

Class 1A/3A Boys: Saturday, May 13, Field, 3 p.m.

Class 4A Boys: Saturday, May 13, 5 p.m.

Class 5A Boys: Saturday, May 13, 5 p.m.

