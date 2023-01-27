BOAZ — Senior guard Chadan Hamilton poured in 29 points in his final regular-season home game, propelling Boaz to a 72-69 triumph over Geraldine on Thursday night at Pirate Gymnasium.
The Pirates led 17-15 after a quarter, but the game was tied 33-33 at intermission. Boaz was in front 47-45 at the final rest stop and built a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter before Geraldine rallied.
The Bulldogs missed a shot that would’ve tied the game with less than a minute remaining.
Jaquan Kelly tossed in 12 points for Boaz. Jakai Hudgins had seven, Judd Oliver and Andre Kirkland six each, Carson Gable four, Nate Simpson and Javius Hudgins both three and Carson Jones two.
The Bulldogs agreed to allow Jones to score an uncontested basket on senior night. He suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Randolph Tournament after Christmas.
Jaxon Colvin powered Geraldine with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds.
Connor Johnson collected 16 points and two boards, and Lucas Bryant contributed 15 points, five rebounds and two assists.
VARSITY GIRLS
Boaz 55,
Geraldine 30
The Lady Pirates sailed to a senior night victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
Boaz commanded leads of 14-4, 24-15 and 42-25 at the quarter breaks.
Maggie Patterson’s four 3-pointers and 16 points paced the Lady Pirates.
Jazira Roberts netted nine, Lillac Stanton eight and Amylia Langley and Osalyn Minor both six.
Jackie Jarquin and Harley Wyatt contributed three each, and Ava Tipton and Mckenzie Garcia both scored two.
Geraldine’s leading scorer was Kaleigh Butler with nine points.
Hallie Burns got eight, Lili Ramirez and Sara Smith four each, Reese Johnson three and Charlie Smith two.
