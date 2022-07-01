Florella Maddux Smith
Gadsden
Florella Maddux Smith, 91, of Gadsden, passed away Monday, June 26, 2022.
Funeral services were Friday at Crestwood Chapel in East Gadsden. Pastor Tomas Laile officiated, and burial was in Crestwood Cemetery.
Flo will be remembered first as a devout Christian and longtime member of Falls Mountain Church, formerly Bellview United Methodist Church. Her love of family was unmatched, she adored them all. She was a talented artist, seamstress, businesswoman and co-owner of Alabama Fabrics and Clothing along with her husband, Roy E. Smith. She always said she enjoyed every season and looked for the beauty in every season. Her love of flowers was only exceeded by her love for her family. She was truly loved by everyone and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her son, Steve Smith; her parents, Plura Bell and Woodie H. Maddux; and seven siblings.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Roy Smith; children, Greg Smith, Terry (Janna) Smith, Dean (Jane) Smith, and Paula (Alan) Bowman; grandchildren, Crissa, Courtney, Lauren, Jennifer, Daniel, Nicholas, Victoria, Seth, and Nathan; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce (David) Kuralt; and sister-in law, Juanita Eads.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Big Oak Girls Ranch.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family received friends at the funeral home Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m.
Sharon Gaines
Crossville
Sharon Gaines, 68, of Crossville, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Dekalb Memorial Gardens. Rev. Pete Chadwick will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 before the service.
She is survived by her husband, James Ray Gaines; daughter, Tennille Brown (Sam); son, James Gaines, II; three grandchildren; brothers, Larry Bushnell (Yvonne) and Wayne Bushnell (Marylin); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pamela Stephenson
Albertville
Pamela A. Stephenson, 55, of Albertville, died June 27, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Friday, July 1, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Allen Hallmark and Blake Edmondson officiating. Burial was in Whitesboro Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Albert Stephenson; daughter, Amy Reynolds; son, James Lee Reynolds; mother, Martha Burgess (Mitchell); and six grandchildren.
Navada S. Rhodes
Huntsville
Navada S. Rhodes, 41, of Huntsville, died June 28, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Rhodes; daughter, Chynne Rhodes (Shane Herring); sons, Richard Rhodes, Xander Bowen, James Bowen, Brantley Bowen, Leon Rhodes, Joshua Rhodes and Broly Rhodes; father, James Simmons; sister, Ashley Parrish; and two grandchildren.
Nancy Thomason
Boaz
Nancy Thomason, 56, of Boaz, died June 29, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her special friend, Joe Barrientos; daughters, Abby Jordan (Keith) and Shelby Gilbreath (Floyd Roberts) her mother, Lynnelle Stokes; sister, Judy Turner; and four grandchildren.
Debra Sue Chandler
Albertville
Debra Sue Chandler, 70, of Albertville, and formerly of Petersburg Illinois, passed away Monday June 20, 2022, at her residence.
A celebration of life and graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Memory Hill Cemetery.
Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
