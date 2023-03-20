A Marshall County Judge revoked a Boaz man’s probation after he violated his split-sentence terms after serving just four days of the sentence.
Jossie Bowen, 28, of Boaz, entered a guilty plea on Jan. 9, 2023, to shooting Colton Craig McKinney, 30, of Crossville, in February 2020 in the parking lot of Family Security Credit Union in Boaz.
He was sentenced to a split 15-year sentence where he would serve two years in jail followed by 60 months of probation. He was also sentenced to pay all associated court costs.
Monday, he was charged with domestic violence harassing communications, leading to the second time his bond has been revoked.
“It was widely publicized back in January when Mr. Bowen pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received a 15-year sentence, split to serve two years, followed by 60 months’ supervised probation,” said Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray. “We were criticized by many for allowing Mr. Bowen to plead guilty and receive a sentence that only put him in prison for two years, and that was completely understandable.
“However, today’s result sheds light on why prosecutors have discretion in cases and why sometimes we make the decisions we make. We firmly believed the outcome of a jury trial in this case would result in a conviction for manslaughter where the maximum penalty is 20 years to serve in prison, but you can never guarantee what a jury will do. Also, in order to get that sentence for manslaughter by way of a jury trial, Mr. McKinney’s family would have had to endure testimony and days of trial detailing the events surrounding their loved one’s death.”
At the time of the shooting, then Boaz Assistant Police Chief Walter “Little John” Colbert said first responders found McKinney lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Once paramedics arrived at the scene, Colbert said McKinney was placed in the Boaz Fire Department’s ambulance where CPR was performed. Colbert said McKinney later succumbed to his injuries before being transported to the hospital.
Colbert said officers first located Bowen inside the credit union, still holding the murder weapon — a 9-mm pistol — in the back pocket of his pants. Colbert wasn’t sure why Bowen chose to enter the credit union.
“He probably wasn’t thinking clearly,” Colbert said.
After investigating, Colbert said officers learned Bowen’s sister was the ex-wife of McKinney. According to investigators, Bowen and his sister went to the credit union to confront McKinney about a joint bank account they still had together. That’s when a confrontation occurred in the parking lot, resulting in McKinney’s death, according to Colbert.
“Based on Mr. Bowen’s behavior while on bond in this case, our office felt confident that Mr. Bowen would violate his probation and end up serving his entire 15-year sentence in prison, and that is exactly what happened,” Bray said.
“When Mr. Bowen pleaded guilty on January 9, he had 74 more days to serve before being released from his two-year split sentence and placed on probation. However, it only took Mr. Bowen two days to violate his probation and commit the new offense of Domestic Violence Harassing Communications even while behind bars. Based on his conduct after his guilty plea on 1/9/23 through 1/13/23, we filed a petition to have Mr. Bowen’s probation revoked before he even got out of jail on his split sentence.”
Bray said Bowen was able to use a communication’s kiosk – a device allowing inmates access to call, text or email relatives and friends outside the jail - at the Marshall County Jail to contact the victim in a domestic violence dispute. Bray said he called the victim 33 times in four days, 25 of those calls coming within a 2-hour period in one day.
“Today the hearing to revoke Mr. Bowen’s probation was held with the Honorable Judge Chris Abel presiding,” Bray said.
“After hearing testimony from a brave victim, investigators in this case, and Mr. Bowen himself, Judge Abel revoked Mr. Bowen’s probation and ordered that he be sentenced to the entire 15-year sentence. We are thankful Judge Abel saw through Mr. Bowen’s manipulative behavior and revoked his probation.
“We truly feel that our community, women in our community especially, are safer because of it. I would like to thank Barry Maddux, investigator with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, for his assistance with this case.”
