SARDIS CITY — In the fall of 2023, Luke Weems will be one of the key pieces of the puzzle in the revival of the Gadsden State baseball program, which was disbanded in 2011.
Gadsden State hired Blake Lewis as athletic director and head baseball coach. Lewis came to GSCC from Lawson State, where he served as head coach from 2015 until his move to Etowah County.
Sardis High School and the Lions baseball program celebrated Weems becoming a Cardinal during a Jan. 23 signing ceremony in the school’s library.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound right-hander was the winning pitcher in a 12-3 decision over Boaz that clinched the Class 5A, Area 13 championship in 2022. He scattered seven hits and struck out 12 in six innings.
Another highlight of Weems’ junior season was his walkoff double that sent the Lions to a 6-5 win over Hokes Bluff.
Sardis head coach Kevin Vinson spoke during the signing ceremony, and he recalled when Weems moved from Oneonta as a sophomore.
“This kid, just looking at him, I like him,” Vinson said. “He’s long and lanky, and he’s what you want, especially out of a pitcher. He came in and he’s worked hard since day one, which is what it takes to get to the next level.
“I started noticing last year some traits about Luke that really started to show up … [one was] the leadership aspect, to where he’s starting to hold other people accountable and not just himself, and that’s really showed up this year more than anything.
“And I think that’s going to be a big part of the success we have as a team this year, is the leadership coming not only from him, but hopefully that feeds off to everybody else in this room and we hold everybody accountable.
“Because when you start having players hold other players accountable and not having it always be on the coaches, that’s when you really start to develop a winning culture. That’s when you really start to take that next step, not just from a team aspect, but from us being able to reach goals we want to do individually and as a team.
“Today’s a big day for Luke. I know his parents are proud and I’m proud of him, and I know all his other teammates are proud of him. He’s a guy who’s really easy to like and really easy to get along with.”
Sardis opens its 2023 season by hosting Hokes Bluff on Feb. 20.
