BOAZ, Ala. — Alexander Ford Inc. is one of the few family-owned dealerships around, said local historian Wayne Hunt. And it’s certainly one of the few to be in business for five decades.
A ceremony was held Wednesday morning inside the dealership to honor the Alexander Family and celebrate Alexander Ford’s 50th anniversary in Boaz.
Ford Motor Company Regional Manager James F. Gwaltney Jr. was on hand for the special event. He presented the Alexander Family a plaque and shared a few words about the milestone.
“This is probably one of the best parts of the job that I have,” Gwaltney shared. “Anytime we get to come out and talk to a dealership that’s been around for 25, 50, 75 years, especially when we look at kind of everything that’s going on today, and then we look at a job a dealership like Alexander has done over the last 50 years — since 1972 — that’s just a tremendous accomplishment given everything that’s going on. To have a family dealership to be not only in business but to thrive and be a backbone of the community.
“So, from all of us at Ford,” he concluded, “we just thank you all for all that you’ve done for Ford and the community, and we sincerely wish you and hope you have a very successful 50 years ahead of you as well.”
On behalf of the Boaz City Council, Mayor David Dyar presented Alexander Ford and the Alexander Family a “Key to the City.”
Dyar then personally gifted the Alexanders an antique car tag from 1972 that was issued on vehicles sold by Alexander Ford at the time.
In his comments, Dyar quoted Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Company.
“‘To do more for the world than the world does for you. That is success,’” Dyar said. “That is exactly what the Alexander Family has done for the city of Boaz.”
A plaque was also presented to Alexander Ford from the Boaz Legacy Museum.
“It has been our great privilege to be a part of the Boaz community for the last 50 years,” the Alexander Family said in a statement. “We could not be more grateful for the display of honor and appreciation that we received at our 50-year anniversary celebration [Wednesday] morning. The things that were said about our family business’ contributions to our city were humbling and honoring. However, the gratitude is all ours. Without the loyalty and support of our great customers and employees, we would not have the company that we have today. We are thankful to God and for His blessings on us and look forward to serving the people of Boaz and beyond for decades to come.”
History of Alexander Ford
Ford Motor Company has had a presence in Boaz for nearly 100 years. In 1923, J.V. Waldrop opened the first Ford dealership in Boaz on South Main Street, Hunt said.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Hunt said, “in one month they sold 105,000 Ford vehicles.”
In 1935, A.E. Milner, who was a local business man at that time that “had his hands in everything” bought the dealership.
“Now, just to point out, that was in the middle of the Great Depression,” Hunt said. “And this man goes out and buys a dealership. That just doesn’t fit the equation. But he did, and they were selling cars.”
Hunt said anyone who bought a car would get their name in the newspaper.
“That speaks to the economy of Boaz … not to say people weren’t having a hard time, but our economy was certainly vibrant during those years, even during the Depression,” he said.
A couple of Milner’s descendants were on hand for the ceremony Wednesday. Deidre Milner Hill and her daughter, Kelli Whorton.
By 1940, Hunt said, Milner sold the dealership to Jack Oliver and silent partner U.G. Carroll and renamed it the Jack Oliver Motor Company. Six years later, Oliver bought property at the corner of Sparks Avenue and Main Street and built what would become the Jack Oliver Ford dealership.
Then, along came Max Guthrie and J.V. Malone.
Hunt said Guthrie had worked previously for Oliver for a few years as a salesman. In 1965, Guthrie and Malone partnered to buy the dealership from Oliver and rename it Guthrie-Malone Ford.
Seven years later, in 1972, Leon Alexander, who had been working for the duo for quite some time, and his brother, Jimmy, and his son, Leon J. “Jackie” Alexander Jr., bought the dealership from Guthrie and Malone and changed the name to Alexander Ford, Inc.
According to a proclamation by the city of Boaz, the Alexander Family first jumped into the automobile business in 1945, when Johnnie B. Alexander made his first trip to Chicago, Ill., where he purchased his first vehicle. After driving it home, Johnnie Alexander was said to have used an existing local cleanup shop to improve the condition of the vehicle for resale.
“Whereas, that began what was known as Alexander Motor Company, where Johnnie Alexander and his sons continued to buy and sale used automobiles,” the proclamation stated.
In 1976, the Alexander Family purchased property from Sam Bruce at 681 Hwy. 431 in Boaz, the previous site of the Thomas Motel and relocated the dealership there, where it sets today.
In 1994, Alexander Ford President Leon J. “Jackie” Alexander Jr., Vice President Tommy G. Alexander and General Manager Chris Alexander assumed ownership of the dealership.
Over the course of its 50-year run, Alexander Ford has earned several recognitions and honors, including the President’s Award in 2010 and 2015, and numerous top-rated dealership awards.
The dealership has always been a sponsor of local sports programs of Boaz City Schools and Snead State Community College, and also an avid supporter of charitable organizations and Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce events.
While Alexander Ford celebrates 50 years in business in Boaz, Ford Motor Company will soon celebrate its 120th anniversary in 2023.
Ford Motor Company was founded in Dearborn, Michigan — where it is headquartered still today — by Henry Ford and incorporated on June 16, 1903.
Ford introduced methods for large-scale manufacturing of cars and large-scale management of an industrial workforce using elaborately engineered manufacturing sequences typified by moving assembly lines. By 1914, the methods were known around the world as Fordism.
Ford is the second-largest U.S.-based automaker (behind General Motors) and the fifth-largest in the world (behind Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai and General Motors) based on 2015 vehicle production reports.
