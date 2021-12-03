The two Marshall County teams that put together the strongest seasons were rewarded this week with the announcing of the All-County Football Team, with both Guntersville and Arab seeing a pair of players earning end of season awards.
Guntersville running back Logan Pate was named County Player of the Year for his season, one in which he racked up 1,490 yards on the ground, scoring 27 touchdowns, while adding another four touchdowns on receptions and passing plays. The award caps a four-year career that saw the standout runner top 5,000 yards in his career, second all-time at Guntersville and score 75 rushing touchdowns.
“Definitely a great accomplishment,” head coach Lance Reese said. “Having somebody like him, a player you can always depend on to give a great effort, and to be able to run the ball when you need to, he’s been a great asset to the team for four years.”
In addition to Pate, the Wildcats also saw junior wide receiver and defensive back Brandon Fussell be named the County Athlete of the Year, given to the best two-way player in Marshall County. Fussell hauled in 46 passes for 1,009 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver, then as a defender was second on the Wildcats in tackles with 84 total tackles, 58 of them being the solo variety, while adding a team-best seven interceptions.
“Football’s kind of changed and you don’t have many two-way players,” Reese said of Fussell. “For us, he never left the field. He started as a sophomore last year, and a guy that made important contributions on both sides, and just had a great year for us.”
That pair, plus nine others for Guntersville, landed First-Team All-County honors, as well as another five who received honorable mention honors, giving the Wildcats 16 total players who were honored.
Guntersville’s other First-Team selections featured eight seniors, the nine First-Team selections were: Cooper Davidson, WR/DB, Sr.; Brooks Martin, OL, Sr.; Miller Kutner, OL, Sr.; Ben Biddle, LB, Sr.; Brayden Graham, LB, Sr.; Chase Cornelius, DL, Sr.; McCormick Landgord, OL, Jr.; Almir Lorenzo, DL, Sr.; and Tristan Palacios, K, Sr.
That group helped Guntersville to a 9-2 record this past season, which included a 9-game winning streak, and an undefeated run in Region play.
Guntersville wasn’t the only team to see a pair of players take home year-end awards, as the Arab Knights saw two players claim Offensive and Defensive MVP honors.
Leading the way for the Knights was senior quarterback Ed Johnson, and defensive lineman Johnathan Pugh. That duo were joined by eight other teammates on the First-Team, plus another 10 who received honorable mention, giving the Knights 20 players, the most in the county, who were recognized for their efforts in an 8-3 season.
Both Boaz and Douglas landed seven players on the First-Team after successful seasons that saw each team make the post season.
Six of the seven First-Team selections for Boaz were seniors, becoming the first group to make the playoffs each of their four seasons since the senior classes of 2009 through 2012 each did. Their picks were: Carter Lambert, QB, Sr.; Eli Jacobs, RB, Sr.; Jaquez Kelly, ATH, Sr.; Gavin Smart, WR, Jr.; Gavin Huffman, OL, Sr.; Connor Washburn, DL, Jr.; Peyton Clift, OL, Sr.
“All those kids are great kids,” Boaz coach Jeremy Sullivan said. “They’re all hard workers, good leaders, and kids who have been in our program a long time and worked really hard to make themselves and the program as good as it could be. They’re a really good group of kids.”
Boaz finished the year 6-5.
Douglas, who made the playoffs for the first time since 1998, also saw seven players on the First-Team, plus another seven earn honorable mention, and should be well position going forward with 11 of those 14 players who were honored set to return next season.
The seven First-Team selections were: Raygan Edmondson, WR, Sr.; Eli Teal, QB, Jr.; Dakota Stewart, LB, Jr.; Jonathan Fontaine, RB, Jr.; Tanner Edmondson, DL, Fr.; Will Bishop, OL, Jr.; Gabe Lawrence, DB, So.
“It’s quite an accomplishment for them,” Douglas coach Brandon Lyles said. “We didn’t finish the season how we wanted to, but to just being able to get where we did was a testament to those guys. A lot of these guys started as freshman and have been through that grind, and seeing them get rewarded for their hard work has been a very good thing. I feel like these kids have done everything I’ve asked them to do, and they’re starting to see the benefits of playing.”
That group helped Douglas to a 6-5 record, their first winning season since that 1998 team.
Like Douglas, both Albertville and Asbury were represented by a number of young players on the All-County teams, giving both teams a look at what the future may hold.
Albertville saw the duo of Andy Howard, a sophomore quarterback, along with senior linebacker Tristan Golden earn First-Team honors for the Aggies, plus another six players who were given an honorable mention nod.
Howard accumulated over 2,000 yards of total offense, while Golden was the heart of the defense with over 90 tackles on the season.
“Both of them were very deserving,” Albertville coach Chip English said. “They put up the numbers clearly, they’re very deserving and guys that we leaned on this year, probably more so than anyone else.”
Of the eight Aggies selected, five will return next season in what will be the second year under coach English.
“Very promising for the future,” English said of the young selections. “We’re excited for those guys. We were very underclassmen heavy so our trajectory was a little different than everyone else’s, but we’re only getting better.”
Asbury were led by a trio of First-Team selections, Jacob Gareri, FB/LB, So.; Dante Broussard, RB/LB, Sr.; Liam Biddix, OL/DE, So., plus three sophomores on the honorable mention list. That group helped Asbury to its first multi-win season in school history this fall.
The All-County players and teams were nominated and selected by the county’s eight head football coaches. The full selections for all eight schools are as follows:
2021 MARSHALL COUNTY ALL-COUNTY TEAM
Player of the Year: Logan Pate, RB, Sr, Guntersville
Athlete of the Year: Brandon Fussell, WR/DB, Jr, Guntersville
Offensive MVP: Ed Johnson, QB, Sr, Arab
Defensive MVP: Jonathan Pugh, DL, Sr, Arab
FIRST TEAM
Albertville
Andy Howard, QB, So.
Tristan Golden, LB, Sr
Arab
Wes Johnson, WR
Brock Johnston, OL
Brody McCain, WR
Jebb Bryan, OL
Caleb Roe, DL
Mitchell Duquette, LB
Jose Roe, OLB
Hayden O’Reilly, DB
Asbury
Jacob Gareri, FB/LB, So.
Dante Broussard, RB/LB, Sr.
Liam Biddix, OL/DE, So.
Boaz
Carter Lambert, QB, Sr.
Eli Jacobs, RB, Sr.
Jaquez Kelly, ATH, Sr.
Gavin Smart, WR, Jr.
Gavin Huffman, OL, Sr.
Connor Washburn, DL, Jr.
Peyton Clift, OL, Sr.
DAR
Buck Hardin, OL/DL
AJ McCamey, WR/DB
Roberty McCamey, WR/DB
Brady Largen, RB/LB
Douglas
Raygan Edmondson, WR, Sr.
Eli Teal, QB, Jr.
Dakota Stewart, LB, Jr.
Jonathan Fontaine, RB, Jr.
Tanner Edmondson, DL, Fr.
Will Bishop, OL, Jr.
Gabe Lawrence, DB, So.
Guntersville
Cooper Davidson, WR/DB, Sr.
Brooks Martin, OL, Sr.
Miller Kutner, OL, Sr.
Ben Biddle, LB, Sr.
Brayden Graham, LB, Sr.
Chase Cornelius, DL, Sr.
McCormick Landgord, OL, Jr.
Almire Lorenzo, DL, Sr.
Tristan Palacios, K, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Albertville
Carter Jenkins, S, Sr.
Isaac Henderson, LB, Jr.
Sawyer West, OL, Jr.
Hayden Howard, WR, Jr.
Xavier Havis, OLB, So.
Elijah Moss, WR/S, Sr.
Arab
Dakota Nesmith, HB
Mohammed Al-Khawiani, OL
Drake Franklin, RB
Drew Puccio, WR
JD Hall, OL
Spencer Strickland, P
John Ray Wilks, DB
Patrick Lawler, LB
Jacob Cobb, LB
Gavin Currier, K
Asbury
Kore Arvie, WR/DB, So.
Logan Hale, OL/LB, So.
Gavin Johnson, QB/DB, So.
Boaz
Bo Hester, LB/H, Jr.
Javius Hudgins, LB/TE, Jr.
Walker Holland, OL, Jr.
Cade Whorton, RB/DB, Jr.
Brindlee Mountain
Caleb Scott, DE, Sr.
Blake Westbrook, DB, Sr.
Ian Garner, QB, So.
Kaleb Ford, RB, So.
DAR
Seth Satterfield, LB
Tyler Darling, RB
Douglas
Joseph Sides, DB, Sr.
Gabe Motley, OL, Jr.
Jacob Calloway, LB, So.
Avery Thomas, OL, So.
Zane Hayes, DL, Fr.
Landry Bowen, DL, Sr.
Braxton Lindsey, ATH, Jr.
Guntersville
Cole Bryan, DL, Jr.
Sam Canady, WR, Jr.
Evan Taylor, DB, Jr.
CJ Pike, OL, Sr.
Royce Baucom, OL, So.
