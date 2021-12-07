When you think of TikTok you may picture funny group dances or lip-syncing to the newest Harry Styles song, but Marshall Medical Centers employee Anna Fant has another goal for her content - sharing her life living with cystic fibrosis.
Anna was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF) when she was nine months old. She was born in 1997, before most hospitals screened for CF in newborns.
“As a baby I had severe digestive issues and wasn’t gaining weight at a healthy rate. My mom worked hard to get a diagnosis, knowing instinctively that something was wrong,” Anna said.
Her mom did extensive research to figure out what could be causing Anna’s symptoms. She then found a pediatrician who performed a sweat chloride test, which is the standard test for diagnosing CF.
Once she was diagnosed, Anna began treatments including pancreatic enzymes, chest physiotherapy by hand, and nebulizer medications.
“After diagnosis I stayed relatively healthy until puberty. That’s when stuff really hit the fan,” Anna recalled.
It was during that time that hospital stays became more frequent. Those days were filled with picc lines and IV antibiotics among other treatments. Fortunately, three years ago Anna was introduced to a new medication and since then she has not had to be admitted to the hospital one time.
What is CF? Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that affects the cells that produce mucus, sweat and digestive fluid. It causes these fluids to become thick, which then plug up tubes, ducts and passageways throughout the body. Symptoms vary and can include cough, repeated lung infections and inability to gain weight. While there is currently no cure for cystic fibrosis, treatments continue to improve with time. Approximately 30,000 in the U.S. have CF.
For Anna, everyday symptom management includes three inhaled nebulizer medicines and 30 minutes of “the vest” (chest physiotherapy).
“I use the vest twice a day when I am considered well, and up to four times a day if I have a flare up or a cold,’’ Anna stated.
She also has to take pancreatic enzymes to assist with digestion as well as a number of additional vitamins and supplements.
“My first TikTok to go viral was actually just a simple video where I was just showing off my pill organizer.”
Anna was thrilled when the video got the first 50 likes-a new milestone for her humble account. Before she knew it, the video had over 1.2 million views.
“All these comments started flooding in. People wanted to know where to buy the organizer, and many were asking questions about CF and my treatments. It was crazy.” Anna stated.
The video was published at the beginning of May 2021, which just happens to be Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month. This apt timing gave Anna the perfect opportunity to use her TikTok as a platform to inform her followers on what it means to have CF and how they can support those who have it. Her videos range from CF treatment tutorials, to comical dramatizations about common misconceptions about the disease.
Additionally her account has become a hub for others who are living with the same diagnosis.
“One of the most famous things about CF is that you can’t hang out with someone else who has it. There is a danger of cross-infection and, because of that, two people who have CF are supposed to remain six feet apart from each other at all times,” Anna explained. “That’s one reason it’s so valuable to be able to have a strong online community. It’s a place where we can come together, having the same experiences.”
Like many people with CF, Anna also has cystic fibrosis-related diabetes. Some of her TikTok videos are specifically about managing diabetes and using her Dexcom, a glucose monitoring device. In people with cystic fibrosis, the mucus causes scarring of the pancreas. This scarring prevents the pancreas from producing normal amounts of insulin. So, like people with type 1 diabetes, they become insulin deficient. Their pancreas still makes some insulin, but not enough to stay healthy and maintain good nutrition.
“The Dexcom videos are some of the most popular. It’s applicable to more people since diabetes is much more common than CF,” Anna stated.
Anna now has over 46,000 followers on TikTok. Before her page grew in popularity, she had connections with a few long-distance CF-diagnosed friends, but now she reaches them by the thousands.
“Some people consider CF an ‘invisible illness’ since you can’t tell someone has it just by looking at them. I am thankful this platform is giving me the chance to shine a light on CF and encourage people who have it, so they don’t feel alone.”
To support research and those who are fighting CF, visit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation website and see ways to support people locally and across the globe.
