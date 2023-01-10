MONTGOMERY — On the first day of the 2023-26 legislative quadrennium Tuesday, the Alabama State Senate convened for its organizational session. One of the main topics of the day was designating the offices of the Senate Majority and Minority Leaders.
The Alabama Senate Republican Caucus met earlier in the day and selected Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville) to serve as their Senate Majority Leader for the 2023-26 legislative quadrennium. Scofield previously served in that position from 2021-23.
On the Senate floor, Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed made a motion to adopt Senate Resolution Four designating the offices of Senate Majority Leader and Senate Minority Leader and submitted a letter to the Secretary of the Senate stating the election of Scofield.
“The 2022 legislative session was critical and impactful for the continued economic growth across Alabama,” Scofield said. “Through the efforts and commitment of my colleagues in the Senate, we saw the successful passage of numerous pieces of legislation benefitting citizens across our state.
“As we kick off the 2023 legislative session, I look forward to continuing to serve as the Alabama Senate Majority Leader. I am grateful for the confidence from my colleagues and promise to continue to deliver strong conservative policies for the people of Alabama. I assure you that we will have even more wins for the great state of Alabama.”
