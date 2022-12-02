Albertville woman is behind bars facing aggravated child abuse charges.
Albertville Assistant Police Chief John Amos said Albertville Fire and Rescue medics were summoned to a home in the 2000 block of Alabama 205 North for a report of a child with difficulty breathing.
The child’s mother met them outside the home carrying a small child which appeared to be unconscious.
The mother, later identified at Carmen Casanova, said the child had been involved in an accident. The child was transported to Marshall Medical Center South where it was later determined the child’s injuries were serious enough to warrant transport by air ambulance to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
Upon arrival at Children’s, the child underwent lifesaving surgery and doctors there determined that due to the child’s injuries to the head and other bruising, something besides an accident caused the injuries and law enforcement was notified, Amos said.
Albertville Police detectives and Marshall County Department of Human Resources officials conducted a joint investigation into the cause of the child’s injuries.
After reviewing medical records, speaking with doctors and gathering witness statements, probable cause was determined to issue a warrant to arrest Casanova for aggravated child abuse.
She turned herself in to the Albertville Police Department Dec. 1, 2022. She will be transported to the Marshall County Jail where she will remain under a $250,000 bond, Amos said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.