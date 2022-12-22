This article is an opinion.
The Christmases of my childhood are some of my favorite memories in life. I remember the way our tree decorated in shiny gold and red, the table full of food that Momma prepared and all my family gathered together under one roof for a few hours.
Those holidays weren’t real fancy and didn’t drain Daddy’s bank account, but they were happy and filled with joy. I remember we all smiled and laughed a lot and the world felt right. Mother cooked for days prior to Christmas Eve…that’s when we gathered around our long, mahogany table to enjoy a holiday meal together. A big juicy ham and a long pan of cornbread dressing were the main course with green beans, sweet potatoes and creamed corn on the side. Her three-layer cake smothered in snow white coconut was our usual dessert along with a pecan pie, of course.
After we ate, we all exchanged small gifts… a candy dish for Momma, a pair of socks for Daddy. My older siblings who were already grown and married got a new set of bath towels and Santa never failed to bring me a baby doll or two.
Every year after we ate, my brother always suggested we ride around and look at Christmas lights. The entire bunch of us squeezed into Momma’s Gran Torino and my brother-in-law’s GTO and we rode around Albertville looking at all the beautiful lights people had strung up around their house. I loved it when I spotted the lights on someone’s tree peeking through one of their front windows. I don’t remember seeing many white or clear lights like so many decorate with today…back then the more colors, the better.
Those Christmases of my past remained a steadfast tradition while I was growing up and then even after I was grown with children of my own. Each year, my siblings and I gathered with our own kids at our parents’ house for some good food, a few presents and time together that I still cherish today.
As our family grew, so did the stash of gifts under the tree as well. Even though Momma always said that no presents were to be opened until after we all ate, Daddy never did listen too much to what Momma said when it came to Christmas. He was like a kid himself and couldn’t wait for the grandkids to open their gifts from him. He always chose the youngest child and let them “accidently” tear the wrapping paper off one of the presents with their name on it. And of course, once one of them got to open a gift, it just wasn’t fair according to Daddy that the rest of the kids couldn’t open theirs as well.
Within a few short moments, wrapping paper was flying to reveal toy trucks and baby dolls. Momma scolded and shook her head, but never seemed overly upset when she had to turn off the stove and join us around the tree. She loved gift giving as much as Daddy.
I am so thankful for those Christmas holidays with my parents. They taught me the meaning of family as well as the joy of giving and I miss them both so much this time of year, along with my sister, Brenda.
I know, however, that their legacy lives on in my own family of three children and four grandchildren. Like my mother, I will spend hours cooking a big meal for my bunch and like my daddy, I will let my youngest grandson “accidentally” open a gift early…and then it just wouldn’t be fair if the others didn’t get to open theirs too as well.
Whether you are having a hard candy Christmas this weekend and or a lavish one with a mountain of gifts, I sincerely hope you spend it with someone you love who can give you a few smiles for the day and create some lifelong memories. Merry Christmas, everyone!
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
