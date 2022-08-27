The West End Patriots shined on defense Friday night, posting a shutout of rival Susan Moore in a 24-0 victory.
With the win, West End climbs to 2-0 on the season, while Susan Moore falls to 0-2.
The shutout by the Patriots is the first of their nearby rivals since the 2007 season, and the first 2-0 start for West End since the 2020 season.
The Patriots put the game’s first touchdown on the board in the opening quarter when Ty Jones hit Eli Golden for a 51-yard strike.
The score remained 7-0 until Evan Stancil stretched the lead to 10-0 with a 32-yard field goal early in the fourth, then the Patriots put the game away as Jones hit Thad Pearce to make it 17-0, followed by Rock Sainsbury running in from 16 yards out for the final margin.
Jaxon Hamby, last week’s Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week, continued his strong defensive start, posting a fumble recovery and an interception in the win.
West End will now get ready to host Pleasant Valley in next week’s 2A Region 6 opener, who the Patriots downed last season by a 39-14 final.
New Hope 14, Sardis 6
A slow start and missed opportunities doomed Sardis on Friday night, falling on the road at New Hope by a 14-6 final.
New Hope jumped out to a 14-0 lead, blanking Sardis in the opening half before the Lions found momentum in the third, cutting the lead to one score when quarterback Blaze Gerhart hit Garret Burns from seven yards out for what ended up being the final score.
The Lions had a pair of chances in the fourth quarter to tie the game, but were unable to find the end zone, giving the Indians the win in their first game of the season.
Sardis falls to 1-1 on the year with the defeat.
Sardis has an open week next week, giving them two weeks to prepare for the 5A Region 7 opener on September 9 on the road at Arab.
Ider 28, Asbury 0
One week after racking up over 400 yards of offense and over 40 points, the Asbury Rams were blanked by the host Ider Hornets, 28-0 Friday night.
Ider climbs to 2-0 with the win, while Asbury falls to 0-2 on the year.
Statistics from the game were not available prior to The Reporter’s deadline.
Asbury will play its home opener next Thursday when they host Brindlee Mountain, who fell at home against Elkmont by a 20-16 decision.
